Watch the Papal Trip to Mongolia

SUNDAY, Aug. 27, 7am

Modern Marvels: Food

HISTORY Starting at 7am, the hourly episodes in this series about making and distributing popular foods are “Chocolate,” “Snacks,” “Ice Cream,” “Cookies” and “Cheese.” TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Aug. 27, 11am, live

Little League Baseball World Series

ESPN Founded in 1939, Little League now has 200,000 teams in the United States and 80 countries. Today’s world championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, features the final two teams of kids ages 10-12 after contests between 10 U.S. teams and 10 from other countries.

SUNDAY, Aug. 27, 10pm

Mozarabs, the Forgotten Heritage

EWTN This documentary tells the history of the Spanish Christians of the Iberian Peninsula who for seven centuries preserved the Catholic faith under Muslim rule even as they adopted the Arabic language and culture. (Re-airs 3am Tuesday.)

THURSDAY, Aug. 31, 8:30pm

Ask This Old House

PBS The team shows how to baby-proof a home. A re-air from January.

THURSDAY-MONDAY, Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Apostolic Visit of Pope Francis to Mongolia

EWTN “Hoping Together” is the motto of the Pope’s trip to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital. On Friday he will arrive. On Saturday he will be welcomed, meet President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, address authorities, meet the chairman of parliament and the prime minister and address bishops, priests, missionaries, consecrated persons and pastoral workers in Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral. On Sunday Pope Francis will engage in an Ecumenical and Interreligious Meeting and celebrate Mass in a winter sports stadium. On Monday he will open the House of Mercy charity center and meet its staff and volunteers and then say goodbye at the airport.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7, 11:15pm

Son of Lassie

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1945 World War II drama, Peter Lawford plays RAF airman Joe, whose war dog, collie Laddie, stows away on a bombing run over Norway. After being shot down and captured, the two escape and seek refuge and a way to return home as they try to elude German troops. June Lockhart, Donald Crisp and collie Pal star.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9, 5:30pm

Lamb’s Supper

EWTN In this episode, “The Lamb of God,” Scott Hahn and Mike Aquilina discuss “the Apocalypse explaining the Mass, and the Mass explaining the Apocalypse.”

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Sept. 10, 5am

Stones and Pearls: The Rosary in the Holy Land

EWTN This episode, “A Dance in the Womb: The Secret of the Second Joyful Mystery of the Rosary,” contemplates unborn babies Jesus and St. John the Baptist.