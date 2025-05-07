7 Priorities for the Next Pope, According to the Cardinals

The 12 general congregations held by the cardinals have laid the groundwork for the conclave now underway. Many of the themes raised by the cardinals — reported in briefings and official statements from the Holy See Press Office — highlight the issues and priorities that the new supreme pontiff will be called to address.





1. Importance of Canon Law

This was a recurring theme throughout the discussions held during the 12 general congregations. It could suggest the possible candidacy of Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő, metropolitan archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and primate of Hungary, and one of the foremost experts in canon law. Cardinal Pietro Parolin may also be among the likely candidates if the electors consider a strong focus on canon law to be essential.





2. Ethnic Diversity in the Church

This appears to be a request coming primarily from the cardinals of the Amazon region, especially those aligned with Cardinal Leonardo Steiner, metropolitan archbishop of Manaus and vice president of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon. The candidate favored by this group might be Salesian Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, archbishop of Rabat, who previously served in Bolivia, Paraguay and Morocco. A less visible but still plausible option could be Cardinal Jaime Spengler, archbishop of Porto Alegre, president of the Episcopal Conference of Brazil and president of CELAM.





3. Synodality and the Ecclesiology of Communion

If the conclave chooses to emphasize synodality — arguably the most tangible legacy of Pope Francis’ pontificate — the favored candidate may be Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, supported by Jesuit Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who served as general relator of the recent synod on synodality and is seen as a major elector.





4. A Pastoral Pontiff, Open to Dialogue with the World; the Missionary Nature of the Church; the Role of the Poor

These characteristics could point to the candidacy of Cardinal López Romero, who may be the cardinal most in tune with Pope Francis’ concerns regarding social and environmental issues, as well as interreligious dialogue, especially with Islam. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle may also emerge as a candidate with a similar profile, though perhaps as a secondary option.





5. Greater Focus on the Role of the Roman Curia

This concern was clearly voiced by a significant group of curial cardinals, who emphasized the need for a pope capable of effectively managing the institutional structure of the Church. Given his background, Cardinal Parolin would be a natural candidate for this role.





6. The Pursuit of Peace

At least three cardinals could meet this criterion due to their diplomatic experience: Cardinal Parolin; Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and the Pope’s special envoy to Russia and Ukraine, who also mediated peace accords in Mozambique in the 1990s; and Franciscan Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, who has lived through the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A more distant but not implausible candidate is Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, former prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, with deep knowledge of the Middle East and extensive experience as apostolic nuncio, including in Ukraine.





7. Hermeneutics of Continuity Across the Last Three Pontificates

According to those who raised this issue during the general congregations, the Church should seek a pastoral pope with deep theological insight and openness to contemporary challenges. Cardinal Parolin — who worked closely with John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis — could be considered. However, one should not exclude the candidacy of Carmelite Cardinal Anders Arborelius, bishop of Stockholm — though an outsider, he is known for both his theological competence and his attentiveness to the needs of the modern world.