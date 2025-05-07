Conclave Schedule: What Time Does the Smoke Appear?

If the new pope is not elected on the first morning ballot, a second ballot is held immediately.

As the conclave gets underway, all eyes turn to the small chimney atop the Sistine Chapel. From this simple metal tube will emerge the long-awaited white smoke that will announce the election of the new pope.

Black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney Wednesday evening to the watchful eyes of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square as the first day of conclave voting concluded without a new pontiff.

Beginning Thursday, the cardinals will hold four votes each day: two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Each round of votes is followed by smoke from the chimney, which will be black if still no agreement has been reached, or white if the new pontiff has been elected.

If the new pope is not elected on the first morning ballot, a second ballot is held immediately. Both ballots are burned together, leading to possible smoke around noon Rome time. If, however, the pope is elected on the first morning ballot, the white smoke will appear shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The same process is repeated in the afternoon. After a brief break, two more votes will be held. If neither is conclusive, the smoke is expected around 7 p.m. Rome time. However, if the pope is elected on the first ballot of the afternoon, white smoke would be seen shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Thus, on both Thursday and Friday, observers should be alert for four possible times when the smoke may appear each day: two around noon and two in the evening.

The smoke is produced by burning the ballot of every cardinal along with chemical compounds that make the smoke black or white. After white smoke appears, the bells of St. Peter’s will ring loudly to confirm the awaited announcement: “Habemus papam!” (“We have a pope!”).