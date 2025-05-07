‘Habemus Papam!’: Second-Grader ‘Elected Pope’ at Pinecrest Academy

The Register, the only Catholic newspaper to have received an interview with the newly elected ‘pontiff,’ heard from ‘Pope David’ exclusively.

As the world waits with bated breath for white smoke to appear from atop the Vatican, after watching the line of cardinals solemnly process in to the Sistine Chapel today, each taking an oath of secrecy as the conclave to elect a new pope began, a new pope is being celebrated far away from the Vatican in the great state of Georgia.

Hailing from the serene campus of Pinecrest Academy, the pomp and procession we witnessed today took place yesterday at the all-grade Catholic school during a student mock papal conclave.

Young cardinals, all in their prime, just rounding out their second-grade year, gathered ahead of the conclave to deliberate and discuss in great detail the desires and concerns of the school laity as well as challenges facing their own community in Cumming and the world.

School chaplain Legionary Father Matthew Kaderabek burns the ballots as the crowds look on. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

The lower school (grades pre-K to 8) served as the Sistine Chapel. Sarah Gagnier, who works in campus ministry, read aloud the cardinals’ “needs and requests” before, as in true red-hat-fashion, all gathered to pray the Rosary, asking for guidance and wisdom from the Holy Spirit as they prepared for the papal election.

School chaplain Legionary Father Matthew Kaderabek held the utmost important job, collecting the ballots that had been cast and stepping outside to burn them.

Second-grade cardinals processed together to join the priest to see what the smoke would tell them.

As white smoke billowed up, Father Kaderabek declared: “Habemus papam! We have a pope!”

Throngs gathered outside, waiting, and then “Pope David” was announced as the new supreme pontiff.

After being fully vested and robed in white, second-grader David Levergood emerged and began “blessing” his flock.

Pope David greets the faithful on a sunny spring day in Cumming, Georgia. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

After each student and teacher had received a papal blessing in the lower school, Pope David, flanked by security detail — bodyguards wearing black suits and sunglasses — walked him to the awaiting popemobile.

Meet 'Pope David' greeting the crowds at Pinecrest Academy after being elected during the school's mock conclave! pic.twitter.com/EmsITlybe9 — National Catholic Register (@NCRegister) May 7, 2025





With the Vatican emblem gleaming in the warm sun, the popemobile was driven by Head of School Jake Rodgers.

Where to next? The middle school. The newly elected pontiff visited all three floors, offering his apostolic blessing.

Pope David enjoys his first ride aboard the popemobile. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

Pope David was then driven by his entourage to the high school, where he greeted crowds waiting in the lobby. He offered a blessing and then quietly retreated to the oratory to find time for private prayer, as his bodyguards kept close watch.

Pope David makes the rounds on campus during the mock conclave May 6, 2025. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

After taking the popemobile back to the lower school, the pope was gracious to accept an interview before returning to his classroom, having completed his public papal duties for the day.

Happy to return to his life of math and science, recess and Legos, David, along with the cardinals and student laity, relaxed and enjoyed a ceremonial “lolli-pope” to round out an exciting day.

The popemobile makes the rounds. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

The Register, the only Catholic newspaper to have received an interview with the newly elected pontiff, heard from Pope David exclusively.

“It was exciting to be elected pope,” the humble leader reflected. “I was very surprised.”

The pontiff also said he has had time to speak to his family about how “cool” the news was and about the highlight thus far: “One of the most fun things about being pope is going in the popemobile.”

Crowds line up to catch a glimpse of the new pope. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

However, the pope was quick to note the most important business of the day, encouraging his flock during this Marian Month of May:

“As pope, I would like to tell everyone to pray more Rosaries.”

That was how this Catholic school in the Peach State marked this momentous occasion, bringing to life the real conclave to its large student body. Vivian Heard, director of communications for the academy, told the Register the activity was “a fun hands-on opportunity for students to role-play as cardinals, with the great responsibility of deciding who the next pontiff would be.”

The pope walks with his bodyguards throughout the entire campus. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

Father Kaderabek, who has been chaplain of the lower school for 12 years, was moved by how the experience influenced the students, telling the Register:

“I was thrilled with how seriously the entire class took this process of electing the next pope. They all came quietly into the chapel, and while the girls prayed the Rosary and prayed for the inspiration of the Holy Spirit to guide the electors, the boys prayerfully considered their important choice before casting their secret vote. There was no one joking around or promoting themselves for the great honor of being elected pope.”

And the papal news went over well with the school-age flock.

Pope David walks the hallways at his school. (Photo: Pinecrest Academy)

“When I announced the name of the new pope after counting the secret ballots, everyone cheered and awaited the first blessing of Pope David,” Father Kaderabek explained.

“Not one of the boys complained that they were not elected. Rather, they immediately embraced the role of security guards for the pope. Pope David stepped humbly right into his role, without missing a beat, and went to be with his people with a gentle smile upon his face, blessing the crowds as he went. I couldn’t be more proud of him and his classmates.”

And we will pray for the same humility and grace as the world waits for the Church’s cardinals to announce to the world our dear new pope.