WATCH: Jubilee of Teenagers and Divine Mercy Sunday Programs

*All Times Eastern

SUNDAY, April 27

Jubilee of Teenagers, 4-4:30 a.m. ET

EWTN Mass for the Jubilee of Teenagers/for Vatican employees and faithful

The second Novendiales Mass for Pope Francis will also be in St. Peter’s Square, with tens of thousands of young people taking part in the still-ongoing Jubilee of Teenagers, which had previously been scheduled to include the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. The Mass the day after the funeral is also the Novendiales Mass in which all Vatican employees and their families are especially invited to attend.

SUNDAY, April 27, live

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN Jesus told St. Faustina, “[On the feast of Divine Mercy] the soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 8 a.m. is Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs mignight.) At 9:30 a.m. is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania. At noon is the Divine Mercy Preview Show. At 1 p.m. is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge, MA. (Re-airs 1:30 a.m.)

Bonus: 4 p.m. Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville

Other Highlights

WEDNESDAY, April 30, 10:45 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Conscience and keeping the faith are at the forefront in this 1966 Oscar-winning drama about St. Thomas More’s martyrdom by English King Henry VIII in 1535. Paul Scofield stars.





SATURDAY, May 3, live

151st Kentucky Derby

NBC (noon), USA NETWORK (6 p.m.) Post time will be around 6:45 p.m. for this first leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes will be May 17 and the Belmont Stakes June 7.

Upcoming

MONDAY, May 5, noon

Holy Mass from Nazareth

EWTN From the Holy Land, Mass is at the Shrine of the Annunciation in Nazareth.