A Prayer for Pope Leo XIV

A Prayer for the Pope

Lord, source of eternal life and truth, give to your shepherd a spirit of courage and right judgment, a spirit of knowledge and love. By governing with fidelity those entrusted to his care, may he, as successor to the Apostle Peter and Vicar of Christ, build your Church into a sacrament of unity, love and peace for all the world. Amen.

V/ Let us pray for the Pope. R/ May the Lord preserve him, give him a long life, make him blessed upon the earth, and not hand him over to the power of his enemies. V/ May your hand be upon your holy servant. R/ And upon your son, whom you have anointed. Our Father … Hail Mary … Glory Be …