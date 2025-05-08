Support the register

A Prayer for Pope Leo XIV

‘May the Lord preserve him, give him a long life, make him blessed upon the earth ...’

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time, on May 8, 2025.
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time, on May 8, 2025. (photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images)
Lord, source of eternal life and truth, give to your shepherd a spirit of courage and right judgment, a spirit of knowledge and love. By governing with fidelity those entrusted to his care, may he, as successor to the Apostle Peter and Vicar of Christ, build your Church into a sacrament of unity, love and peace for all the world. Amen.

V/ Let us pray for the Pope. R/ May the Lord preserve him, give him a long life, make him blessed upon the earth, and not hand him over to the power of his enemies. V/ May your hand be upon your holy servant. R/ And upon your son, whom you have anointed. Our Father … Hail Mary … Glory Be …

