EWTN’s Michael Warsaw Celebrates ‘Momentous’ Election of First American Pope

EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw reacted with joy to the election of the first American pontiff.

“It is with great joy that I welcome the election of Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV,” Warsaw said in a statement. “The election of a new pope is always a historic moment in the life of the Church, but the election of the first American-born pope is particularly momentous.”

Reflecting on the new Pope’s trajectory, Warsaw noted that “the new Holy Father carries with him enormous experience as a missionary priest and bishop, which no doubt will help to shape his ministry as the 266th successor of St. Peter.”

Warsaw, who under Pope Francis served as a consultor with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, added that “on behalf of the global EWTN family, I want to assure Pope Leo of our prayers as he begins his service to the universal Church.”

The 69-year-old new pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was elected the first pope from the United States on Thursday. A native of Chicago, Leo spoke in Italian and Spanish from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, addressing the tens of thousands of people gathered below. His first words to the faithful were “Peace be with you all.”

BREAKING! HABEMUS PAPAM! Cardinal Robert Prevost has been chosen as the 267th Roman Pontiff taking the name Pope Leo XIV. This is his first appearance to the city of Rome and the World from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.#catholicchurch #newpope #habemuspapam #popeleoxiv pic.twitter.com/kwVseMES7C

— EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) May 8, 2025

The identity of the new pope was announced just over an hour after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The cardinal electors watched from balconies flanking the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica as Cardinal Dominique Mamberti declared in Latin: “Habemus papam!”

