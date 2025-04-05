Support the register

Watch on EWTN: ‘A Journey With Carlo’

TV PICKS 04.06.25

Carlo Acutis is the subject of an EWTN feature.
Daniel J. Engler

SUNDAY, April 6, 2:40 p.m.

A Journey With Carlo

EWTN Friends and relatives of Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) reminisce about him and about the holy desire that led him to create a website to chart all Eucharistic miracles.

WEDNESDAY, April 9, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier and the Samurai’s Lost Treasure

EWTN This animated bio story of St. Francis Xavier (1506-1552) effectively captures the intrepid Jesuit missionary spirit of his evangelizing adventures in India and Japan.

SUNDAY, April 13

Palm Sunday, live

EWTN At 4 a.m. will be the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in Rome. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 8 a.m. will be Palm Sunday with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 17-19

The Triduum

EWTN On Holy Thursday at 3:30 a.m., live, will be the Chrism Mass in Rome. At 10 a.m., live, will be the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper in Rome. At 2 p.m. will be Praying with Jesus in the Garden of Olives, a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony in East Jerusalem. At 5:30 p.m., live, will be Choral Meditations on the Holy Eucharist in the Basilica of the National Shrine, followed there at 6 p.m. by the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

On Good Friday at 11 a.m., live, will be the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion from Rome. At 2:30 p.m., live, will be Choral Meditations on the Passion of Christ in the Basilica of the National Shrine, and at 3 p.m. the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. At 6:30 p.m., live, will be the Way of the Cross From Rome. (Re-airs 5 a.m. Saturday.) At 8 p.m., live, will be Adoration and Burial of the Lord: A Maronite Tradition for Good Friday, from St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church in Birmingham, Alabama. On Holy Saturday at 12:30 p.m., live, will be the Easter Vigil Mass From Rome. At 8 p.m., live, will be the Easter Vigil Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine in D.C.

SUNDAY, April 20, live

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4 a.m. will be the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday in Rome. At 6 a.m. will be the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and the World. (Re-airs 11 p.m.) At 8 a.m. will be the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from the EWTN Chapel. (Re-airs 7 p.m. and midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

SUNDAY, April 20, 6 a.m.

Ben-Hur

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1959 epic well portrays the power of Jesus’ sacrifice for us.

