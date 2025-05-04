WATCH: Month of Mary Programming

*Subject to change due to Vatican coverage. Find EWTN special programming here: EWTN.com/tv/specials/interregnum.

MONDAY, May 5, noon

Holy Mass From Nazareth

EWTN Mass is at the Shrine of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

THURSDAY, May 8, 10 a.m., live

28th-Annual National Mass and March for Life Canada

EWTN “Protection at Conception” is the theme of this year’s march and rally at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, Ontario. The organizers explain: “Human rights begin when human life begins, and human life begins at conception.” At 10 a.m. is the National Mass for Life in Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica. Starting at 11:30 a.m. is EWTN’s four-hour coverage of the National March for Life.

SUNDAY, May 11, 9 p.m.

Life on the Rock

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word host a Walk for Life West Coast special.

MONDAY-TUESDAY, May 12-13, live

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 4:30 p.m. Monday will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession at Our Lady’s Shrine. At 5 a.m. Tuesday is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady. (Re-airs 3 p.m.) At 10 a.m., kids pray for their families and for peace in the Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour.

TUESDAY, May 13, 8 a.m.

Friendly Persuasion

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on a 1945 novel by Jessamyn West, this 1956 war drama portrays a Quaker family in southern Indiana in 1862 whose pacifist convictions are tested when Confederate troops approach their area. Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire star. TV-G.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, May 14-17, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Fatima: A Modern Message for Modern Times

EWTN Father of Mercy Wade Menezes shows how Our Lady’s message can benefit our souls and our culture at large. TV-PG.

Upcoming

MONDAY-SATURDAY, May 19-24, MONDAY-FRIDAY, May 26-30, 6 a.m.

Grandparents

EWTN Father James Mallon, Deacon Larry Worthen, Nicole Snook and grandparents discuss passing on the Catholic faith.