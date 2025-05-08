BREAKING: Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected as Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on May 8, signaling that the College of Cardinals had chosen a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as the bells of the basilica began to toll, confirming the election of a new pontiff. The crowds gathered as word spread throughout Rome that a new pope had been chosen.

The new pontiff appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica late in the afternoon, Rome time, where Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, the protodeacon of the College of Cardinals and Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, announced in Latin: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!” (“I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope!”)

Before appearing on the balcony, the newly elected pope spent time in the “Room of Tears,” a small chamber adjacent to the Sistine Chapel. This traditionally named room is where new pontiffs first don the papal vestments and have a moment of private prayer and reflection as they absorb the magnitude of their election to the Chair of St. Peter.

Following the announcement, Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square and those watching around the world, offering his first blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) as the new Roman pontiff.

"Peace be with all of you!," were the Roman Pontiff's first words to the faithful.

An American Pope

Pope Leo XIV, former prefect of the influential Dicastery for Bishops since April 2023, is a Chicago-born pontiff who spent many years as a missionary in Peru before being elected head of the Augustinians for two consecutive terms.

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV entered the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) in 1977 and made his solemn vows in 1981.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and both a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. His doctoral thesis was on “The role of the local prior in the Order of Saint Augustine.”

Aged 69, he is closely aligned with Pope Francis’ vision regarding the late pope’s pastoral priorities, especially regarding environmentalism, outreach to the poor and migrants, and a pastoral approach that emphasizes meeting people where they are. He has publicly stated that bishops should not act as “little princes sitting in their kingdoms.”

The Chicago-born pontiff has faced controversy related to handling of clergy sexual abuse cases, but has been defended in the face of the accusations. He is known for his discreet and thoughtful approach, and has been praised by peers for his attentive listening skills, ability to synthesize complex issues, and judicious questioning.

He had a lengthy missionary service in Peru, first as a priest and later as a bishop over a total of 22 years.

Francis' Legacy

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after serving as pope for more than 12 years. Francis was the first Jesuit and the first pope from Latin America.

The late pontiff was known for his emphasis on mercy, concern for the poor and marginalized, commitment to care for creation as expressed in his encyclical Laudato Si’, and a concerted effort to focus on synodality. His final years saw both praise for his global moral leadership and internal tensions over reform agendas and doctrinal questions.

Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major rather than in the Vatican grottoes, marking his special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.