WATCH: Annunciation Masses on EWTN, Plus More Lenten Viewing

SUNDAY, March 23, 4:30 p.m.

Savoring Our Faith

EWTN Father Leo Patalinghug and Msgr. Daniel Gallagher prepare a modern-day Roman meal while explaining the importance of Latin in the life of the Church.

SUNDAYS, March 23 and 30, April 6, 3:30 p.m.

Lenten Reflections 2025

EWTN Each week, priests in England elaborate on a new Lenten topic. (Re-airs 11:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays.)

TUESDAY, March 25, live

Annunciation of the Lord

EWTN At 4 a.m., Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Annunciation in the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 5 a.m., Mass of the Annunciation of the Lord from the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m. and midnight.)

THURSDAY, SATURDAY, March 27, March 29, live

24 Hours for the Lord

EWTN In this 12th-annual Lenten event, parishes worldwide foster prayer and repentance by offering Eucharistic adoration and making the sacrament of reconciliation available. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be the Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord. At 4:30 p.m. Saturday will be the Closing Mass. The motto in this Jubilee Year: “You are my hope” (Psalm 71:5).

SUNDAY, March 30

The Machines That Built America

HISTORY At 7 a.m., “Power Tool Showdown” follows the 20th-century contest between Black and Decker, Milwaukee and DeWalt to capture the market for the innovative handheld power tools needed to service America’s increasing mechanization. At 8 a.m., “Tesla vs. Marconi” chronicles the competition in wireless communication between Nikola Tesla (1856-1943) and Guglielmo Marconi (1874-1937). Both episodes TV-PG.

SUNDAY, March 30, 5:45 p.m.

A Night to Remember

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Walter Lord’s 1955 same-named book, this 1958 British drama accurately re-created the sinking of the RMS Titanic luxury liner in the North Atlantic in 1912. Kenneth More, Laurence Naismith and Tucker McGuire starred. Intense scenes.

THURSDAY, April 3, 5:15 a.m.

Boys Town

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Worth watching every time, this 1938 drama is based on the life and mission of Father Edward Flanagan, who said, “There is no such thing as a bad boy” and founded the Boys Town home outside Omaha, Nebraska. Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney and little Bobs Watson starred.

SATURDAY, April 5, 7 a.m.

Chaplet of St. Michael

EWTN Mother Angelica and her nuns call upon the Prince of the Heavenly Host.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, April 6, 2:40 p.m.

A Journey With Carlo

EWTN Friends and relatives of Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) reminisce about him and the holy desire that led him to create a website to chart all Eucharistic miracles.