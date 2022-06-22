Papal Possibilities, Landmark Book Serves as a Moral Compass for Our Times, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Papal Possibilities, Anno Domini 2022 – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Landmark Book by Bishop Athanasius Schneider Serves as a Moral Compass for Our Times – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

A Wandering Pentecostal Returns Home – Lisa Wheeler at The Coming Home Network International

This Might be the Most Catholic Ingredient in Your Kitchen – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

Christ’s Descent into Hell – What Really Happened? – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Charlie’s Story from Evangelical Protestant to Catholic – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

How We Learned about the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

‘Total Loss’: Explosion Destroys Catholic Church in Texas, One Person Hospitalized – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

On Scruples in the Spiritual Life – R. B. Quadrupani, Barnabite, at Tan·Direction

Understanding the Pope’s Biggest Reform - J. D. Flynn and Edward Condon at The Pillar

Satan Witnesses to Power of Prayer to End Abortion – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Some Questions about Children During “Pride Month” – Leila Miller

Today’s Target: Word on Fire – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

The Summer Bag: The Crossbody - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Fresh Hell – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit