How Can I Hear God Speaking to Me in Prayer, The Battlefield of the Mind: Seven Steps Leading to Victory, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Tin Can’
‘Tin Can’ (photo: Ryan McGuire / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Can I Hear God Speaking to Me in Prayer? – Frather John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Battlefield of the Mind: Seven Steps Leading to Victory – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

A Protestant Bible Bind – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Can You Receive Communion Twice in One Day? – Jenna Marie Cooper at Our Sunday Visitor

Forgotten Power of the Purple Scapular: Sacramental Shield Against Danger and Disaster – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

The Rhythms of Day and Night in the Rule of Saint Benedict – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New LIturgical Movement

Saint Paul Miki: An Apparent Failure – M.C. Holbrook at Catholic Exchange

Mary, Shows Us How to Forgive – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

Chain of Adoration Unbroken for 140 Years – Jeremy Wayne Tate via X

The Truth Concerning Mary’s Perpetual Virginity – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Why is Purple the Color of Lent? – Get Fed

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

