How Can I Hear God Speaking to Me in Prayer, The Battlefield of the Mind: Seven Steps Leading to Victory, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How Can I Hear God Speaking to Me in Prayer? – Frather John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Battlefield of the Mind: Seven Steps Leading to Victory – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

A Protestant Bible Bind – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Can You Receive Communion Twice in One Day? – Jenna Marie Cooper at Our Sunday Visitor

Forgotten Power of the Purple Scapular: Sacramental Shield Against Danger and Disaster – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

The Rhythms of Day and Night in the Rule of Saint Benedict – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New LIturgical Movement

Saint Paul Miki: An Apparent Failure – M.C. Holbrook at Catholic Exchange

Mary, Shows Us How to Forgive – Deacon Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

Chain of Adoration Unbroken for 140 Years – Jeremy Wayne Tate via X

The Truth Concerning Mary’s Perpetual Virginity – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Why is Purple the Color of Lent? – Get Fed