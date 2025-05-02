Want Intimacy With God? Try Something New, How to Pray the Holy Rosary, a Reflection on Being There, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Want Intimacy with God? Try Something New – Natalie Hanemann at Catholic Stand

How to Pray the Holy Rosary – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

The Cup Filled: A Reflection on Being There – Dorothy Osanna at Catholic Stand

How Do I Live My Catholic Faith at My Secular Workplace? – Father John LoCoco at Our Sunday Visitor

The Rule of Christendom – Robert Keim at Via Mediævalis

‘Love Your Enemies’?! – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Marriage and Family: Sacraments That Unite Us to God – Exaudi

Your Guide for Fasting and Abstinence, According to Catholic Teaching – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

How to Have a Great Lent Next Year! – Kennedy Hall at Mere Tradition

Conclave Chatter, Papabili, and More News on the Election of the Next Pope – Big Pulpit

Why a Month is Dedicated to the Holy Family – New Advent Blog

Recommended Aids to Improve Your Prayer Life – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture