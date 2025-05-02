Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-may-2-2025-myx1dclc

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Want Intimacy With God? Try Something New, How to Pray the Holy Rosary, a Reflection on Being There, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Monstrance’
‘Monstrance’ (photo: Thomas / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Want Intimacy with God? Try Something New – Natalie Hanemann at Catholic Stand

How to Pray the Holy Rosary – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

The Cup Filled: A Reflection on Being There – Dorothy Osanna at Catholic Stand

How Do I Live My Catholic Faith at My Secular Workplace? – Father John LoCoco at Our Sunday Visitor

The Rule of Christendom – Robert Keim at Via Mediævalis

‘Love Your Enemies’?! – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Marriage and Family: Sacraments That Unite Us to God – Exaudi

Your Guide for Fasting and Abstinence, According to Catholic Teaching – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

How to Have a Great Lent Next Year! – Kennedy Hall at Mere Tradition

Conclave Chatter, Papabili, and More News on the Election of the Next Pope – Big Pulpit

Why a Month is Dedicated to the Holy Family – New Advent Blog

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Recommended Aids to Improve Your Prayer Life – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up