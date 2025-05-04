The Forgotten Holy Day, The 10-Minute Success Habit, How to Meet God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Forgotten Holy Day – Evangeline Lothian at Catholic Stand

The 10-Minute Success Habit – The Catholic Gentleman

How to Meet God – John Brundage at Integrated Prayer

Battling OCD and Scrupulosity – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity

From Satanist to Saint: How Bartolo Longo Converted a City Through Our Lady of the Rosary – Georgette Bechara at ChurchPOP

How Lila Rose Converted From Protestantism To Catholicism – Lila Rose

Whoever is Not Against Us is For Us – Andrew McGovern, Th.D., at Missio Dei

How to Evangelize – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

His Eyes Are Like Doves Upon Brooks of Water – Sara Grace at Catholic Stand

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

What to Give Up for Fasting – F.B. Smit at The Greatest Of These

Rhythms in Fasting – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Big Pulpit's Editor-in-Chief, Follow on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards