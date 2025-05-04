Support the register

The Forgotten Holy Day, The 10-Minute Success Habit, How to Meet God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Calendar’
‘Calendar’ (photo: Andreas Lischka / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Forgotten Holy Day – Evangeline Lothian at Catholic Stand

The 10-Minute Success Habit – The Catholic Gentleman

How to Meet God – John Brundage at Integrated Prayer

Battling OCD and Scrupulosity – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity

From Satanist to Saint: How Bartolo Longo Converted a City Through Our Lady of the Rosary – Georgette Bechara at ChurchPOP

How Lila Rose Converted From Protestantism To Catholicism – Lila Rose

Whoever is Not Against Us is For Us – Andrew McGovern, Th.D., at Missio Dei

How to Evangelize – Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

His Eyes Are Like Doves Upon Brooks of Water – Sara Grace at Catholic Stand

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

What to Give Up for Fasting – F.B. Smit at The Greatest Of These

Rhythms in Fasting – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Big Pulpit's Editor-in-Chief, Follow on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

