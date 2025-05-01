How the Absence of Prayer Brings Chaos and Misery, the Power of the Saint Michael Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How The Absence Of Prayer Brings Chaos and Misery – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

The Power of the Saint Michael Prayer – Monsignor Richard C. Antall at Crisis Magazine

The Hearts of Many Shall be Made Manifest – Raymond Hilbrich at Catholic Stand

How Embracing Saint Therese’s ‘Little Way’ Will Lead to True Greatness – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Catholic Teaching on Divine Providence – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

The Role of Authentic Gratitude in Religious Life – Father Nnamdi Moneme at Integrated Catholic Life

Lack of Silence Spiritually Impacts Us – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Sanctify Your Drinking – Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded

The Unconditional Obligation of Forgiveness – Boniface at Unam Sanctam Catholicam

Conclave Chatter, Papabili, and More News on the Election of the Next Pope – Big Pulpit

Sister Clare Crockett Remembered for Her Obedience, Pure Joy – Paulina Guzik at OSV News

The Galleon, the Tyrant, and the 26 Martyrs of Nagasaki – Luke O’Hara at Kirishtan.com