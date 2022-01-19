Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches, Things I’ve Learned in Spiritual Direction, and More Great Links!
Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
Things I’ve Learned In Spiritual Direction: The Lies We Listen To – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1
Holy Matrimony: Praying for a Future Spouse – Connor Gallagher at Tan Direction Blog
3 Inspiring Comic Books about Catholic Heroes – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Why Must We Pray? – Stacy A. Trasancos, Ph.D., at Catholic East Texas
The Virtue of Obedience – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Review: Divine Worship Daily Office Commonwealth Edition – Steven R. McEvoy at Book Reviews and More
A Time for Conversion and Prayer – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand
The Problem with the Female Empowerment Movement – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
An Ambiguous Papal Response to an Ambiguous Parisian Affair – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar
Traditionis Custodes – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Organic Development as a Useful Metaphor in Liturgical Discussions – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
