Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/is-there-proper-statue-etiquette-in-churches-things-i-ve-learned-in-spiritual-direction-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches, Things I’ve Learned in Spiritual Direction, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Nun at foot of Statue of St. Peter Photo
Nun at foot of Statue of St. Peter Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Robert Cheaib from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

Things I’ve Learned In Spiritual Direction: The Lies We Listen To – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Holy Matrimony: Praying for a Future Spouse – Connor Gallagher at Tan Direction Blog

3 Inspiring Comic Books about Catholic Heroes – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Why Must We Pray? – Stacy A. Trasancos, Ph.D., at Catholic East Texas

The Virtue of Obedience – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Review: Divine Worship Daily Office Commonwealth Edition – Steven R. McEvoy at Book Reviews and More

A Time for Conversion and Prayer – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand

The Problem with the Female Empowerment Movement – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

An Ambiguous Papal Response to an Ambiguous Parisian Affair – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

Traditionis Custodes – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Organic Development as a Useful Metaphor in Liturgical Discussions – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up