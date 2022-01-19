Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches, Things I’ve Learned in Spiritual Direction, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is There Proper Statue Etiquette in Churches? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

Things I’ve Learned In Spiritual Direction: The Lies We Listen To – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Holy Matrimony: Praying for a Future Spouse – Connor Gallagher at Tan Direction Blog

3 Inspiring Comic Books about Catholic Heroes – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Why Must We Pray? – Stacy A. Trasancos, Ph.D., at Catholic East Texas

The Virtue of Obedience – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Review: Divine Worship Daily Office Commonwealth Edition – Steven R. McEvoy at Book Reviews and More

A Time for Conversion and Prayer – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand

The Problem with the Female Empowerment Movement – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

An Ambiguous Papal Response to an Ambiguous Parisian Affair – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

Traditionis Custodes – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Organic Development as a Useful Metaphor in Liturgical Discussions – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

