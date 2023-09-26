Support the register

Courage: 6 Bible Quotes to Help Put Panic in Its Place, Pray for a Priest Blogger, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Crusader’
Six Bible Quotes to Help Put Panic in Its Place – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Wide Awake – Gary Sullivan at Catholic365

Prayer Request for an Amazing Priest Blogger, Father John Hunwicke – Fr. Z’s Blog

Massive Christian Baptism Event Angers Modernists, Try to Get Football Coach Fired – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

A Counterfeit Church: When the Church Becomes a Compassionate NGO – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right

Cause of Christianity's Collapse in the West: Traced Back to Marriage, Stats Say - George Ryan at Church Pop

When My Catholic Beliefs Led Me to Leave Teaching in a New York City Public School – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Saint Jerome on Care for Churches and Reverence in Divine Worship – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

The Rupnik Business May Possibly Define Pope Francis’s Legacy – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

