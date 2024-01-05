Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-1-2024-s9226hz4

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Most Pro-Life Coca-Cola Commercial You Will Ever See, Cleanliness Is Next to Godliness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Coke Bottle’
‘Coke Bottle’ (photo: Pexels / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Most Pro-Life Coca-Cola Commercial You Will Ever See - Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP

Cleanliness is Next to Godliness ~ The Eight Beatitudes – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

The “Hortus Conclusus”: A Virginal and Fertile Cloistered Garden - Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Sacrosanctum Concilium at 60: Still Dead and Buried - Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

The Crazy World We Live In - Gene M. Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Oldest Public Housing Complex is Catholic and Rent is Three Prayers a Day! - George Ryan at uCatholic

Taylor Swift and the Weight of Unfulfillable Love - R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

JRR Tolkien Loved Lourdes - Holly Ordway, Ph.D., at Word on Fire

Eveningwear: Jammies and Slippers - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Contra Vallier On Integralism: No King But Caesar - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D., at The Josias

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Gaza-based journalist Akram Al Satarri spoke with “EWTN News Nightly” anchor Tracy Sabol from Khan Yunis about the state of the southern area of the Gaza Strip, Jan. 3, 2024.

Gaza Journalist Says Escalation of War is ‘Inevitable’

The killing of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut by a suspected Israeli air strike, followed by more than 85 people killed in Tehran at a ceremony marking the four-year anniversary of Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, are the latest indications of a widening conflict.

Francesca Pollio Fenton/CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up