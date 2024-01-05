The Most Pro-Life Coca-Cola Commercial You Will Ever See, Cleanliness Is Next to Godliness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Most Pro-Life Coca-Cola Commercial You Will Ever See - Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP

Cleanliness is Next to Godliness ~ The Eight Beatitudes – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

The “Hortus Conclusus”: A Virginal and Fertile Cloistered Garden - Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Sacrosanctum Concilium at 60: Still Dead and Buried - Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

The Crazy World We Live In - Gene M. Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Oldest Public Housing Complex is Catholic and Rent is Three Prayers a Day! - George Ryan at uCatholic

Taylor Swift and the Weight of Unfulfillable Love - R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

JRR Tolkien Loved Lourdes - Holly Ordway, Ph.D., at Word on Fire

Eveningwear: Jammies and Slippers - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Contra Vallier On Integralism: No King But Caesar - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D., at The Josias

