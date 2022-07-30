How to Explain the Real Presence to Children

SUNDAY, July 31, 10pm

A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing II: The Gender Agenda

EWTN This two-hour, 2020 EWTN original documentary shows how Marxism, feminism and fake science have attacked God, Christianity, sexual morality, marriage and the family and have created the homosexual and transgender movements. (Re-airs 3am Tuesday.) TV-MA.

MONDAY, Aug. 1, 8pm, 1am

Journey Home

EWTN Former evangelical, agnostic and postmodern feminist Abigail Favale, now at the McGrath Institute of Church Life at the University of Notre Dame, told host Marcus Grodi in 2019 about her conversion to Catholicism and pro-life views. (Re-airs 2pm Thursday.)

TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 8pm

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1939 classic drama/comedy from Catholic director Frank Capra, James Stewart stars as a young idealist named a replacement U.S. senator who stands up to crooked politicians by appealing to the American people’s sense of decency, fair play and justice. Jean Arthur, Harry Carey and Claude Rains also star.

TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 10pm

Frontline: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack

PBS Families, individual civilians and emergency personnel describe their daily lives under constant shelling and missile attacks.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3, 4pm

When Children Adore

EWTN Brothers of St. John Father Antoine Thomas tells children the importance of adoring Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and explains why we kneel in prayer before Christ.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3, 8pm

The Green Planet: Human Worlds

PBS Using glorious landscape photography and intimate close-ups, this new documentary profiles people’s projects to save rare plants from extinction and renew wild areas.

SATURDAY, Aug. 6, 10pm

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord

EWTN Mass will take place in the Basilica of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Mount Tabor in the Holy Land.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 6:30am

Explore With the Miracle Hunter

EWTN Michael O’Neill visits New Orleans and tells about the War of 1812 Battle of New Orleans on Jan. 8, 1815. On the battle’s eve, the city’s Ursuline Sisters and residents prayed all night to Our Lady of Prompt Succor for the defeat of British invaders who planned to sack the city. Victorious American Gen. Andrew Jackson personally thanked the sisters. TV-PG.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Aug. 15, live

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 8am is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. (Re-airs noon, 6:30pm and midnight.) At 3:30pm is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.



