Celebrate the Assumption

SUNDAYS, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, 6pm

Into the Breach

EWTN In this Knights of Columbus series based on “Into the Breach,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted’s 2015 message to men, the Aug. 13 episode is “Masculinity, Brotherhood and Leadership.” On Aug. 20 the focus is “Fatherhood, Family and Life.”

TUESDAY, Aug. 15, live

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 4am is Holy Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption From the Shrine in Lourdes. (Re-airs 3pm.) At 8am is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. At 6:30pm, tape-delayed, is Solemn Mass of the Assumption of Our Lady from the Holy Land.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16, 1pm, live

Little League Baseball World Series

ESPN “I guess that’s what Little League is all about: trying,” said Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. Games for regional titles begin today in this international marathon that will finish up at the championship contest in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 11am Sunday, Aug. 27.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19, 8pm

Hope: Our Lady of Knock

EWTN This EWTN original show relates the events of Aug. 21, 1879, at the little church in Knock, County Mayo, when Our Lady, St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist, along with the Eucharistic Lamb, came to keep silent vigil with the Irish people in a time of great suffering.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20, 8pm, 12:03am

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers

HISTORY Under Gen. George Patton in the U.S. Third Army and with the motto “Come Out Fighting,” these African American soldiers performed gallantly in Europe from November 1944 through the end of hostilities. Recognition for them only came years later. TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 21-25, 5:30pm

Women Made New

EWTN In this EWTN original miniseries, Catholic wife, mom of eight, speaker and author Crystalina Evert and her guests help women embrace their Catholic values and see how much God loves them.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23, 8pm

Nature: Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas

PBS Remote Big Bend National Park in west Texas by the Rio Grande presents majestic desert, mountain and canyon vistas and is home to bighorn sheep, black bears, javelinas, beaver, owls, hummingbirds, bats and more. Re-air from 2021.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Aug. 27, 10pm

Mozarabs, the Forgotten Heritage

EWTN This documentary tells the history of the Spanish Christians of the Iberian Peninsula who for seven centuries preserved the Catholic faith under Muslim rule even as they adopted the Arabic language and culture. (Re-airs 3am Tuesday.)