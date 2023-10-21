Celebrate Hallowtide

MONDAY-SATURDAY, Oct. 23-Oct. 28, 5 p.m.

EWTN News Presents: The Synod on Synodality

EWTN The synod runs through Oct. 28, with the concluding Mass the following day. Each night, EWTN’s experts will assess the latest news. A final synod session will take place next year, in October 2024. (Re-airs 11 p.m.)

THURSDAYS, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

This Old House

PBS This how-to show features expert tradesmen in home remodeling and carpentry. In these episodes, the team is improving a home for a family of five with a son with special needs.

SATURDAY, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1956 thriller from Alfred Hitchcock stars James Stewart and Doris Day as American tourists who witness a murder and later must search for their son (Christopher Olsen) after foreign agents kidnap him to keep them quiet about a plot. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Oct. 29, 3:30 a.m.

Holy Mass for the Conclusion of the Synod on Synodality

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass live in St. Peter’s.

SUNDAY, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Chicken Coup,” chronicles the yearslong chicken restaurant chain competition between a Georgia diner owner and a New Orleans doughnut shop owner. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

All Saints Day

EWTN At 8 a.m., live, is Daily Mass at EWTN in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m. and midnight.) At 10:30 a.m., in Mother Angelica Live Classics, Mother tells kids what Halloween is really about. At 12:10 p.m., live, is the Solemn Mass of All Saints at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. At 4 p.m., in All Saints Celebration With Father Fox and Friends, Father Robert Fox (1927-2009) calls kids to holiness.

THURSDAY, Nov. 2

All Souls Day

EWTN At 6 a.m., live, Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Mass for the Commemoration of All Souls in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m.) At 8 a.m., live, is Daily Mass in Irondale. (Re-airs 7 p.m.) At 3 p.m., live, is Day of the Dead Mass and Procession at Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles. At 4:30 p.m., the documentary Purgatory: The Forgotten Church urges our prayers and sacrifices for the poor souls. At 11:30 p.m. is a Choral Concert for the Commemoration of All Souls at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m.

In Concert: Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor

EWTN Andrew Manze conducts the Bachchor Salzburg and the Camerata Salzburg in this 2019 performance of Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor in the Mozarteum’s magnificent concert hall.