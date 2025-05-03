2025 Catholic Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Looking for a thoughtful, unique gift for a mother in your life this Mother’s Day? Check out this list of creative ideas, all from Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs, including EWTN Religious Catalogue.

For the Home

Corda Candles: Gospel- and saint-inspired candles in the most heavenly scents; “Lauds” and “Compline” are both inspired by the Liturgy of the Hours.

Mary and Jesus watercolor painting: Based off of the famous painting The Polish Madonna” by Piotr Stachiewicz, this lovely Leanne Bowen art print brings warmth to any room and inspiration to any mother.

Holy Family Hearts embroidered pillow cover: From Mother and Home market, this lovely cotton pillowcase is the perfect combination of beautiful Catholic home décor and a reminder of the Holy Family’s guiding example and protection.

Acrylic apparition stained-glass window replica: This replica of the stained-glass window located on the grounds of the Shrine of Our Lady of Champion, a designated pilgrimage site during the Jubilee Year, makes a great sun catcher or Christmas tree ornament.

To Read, Write or Pray With

Zita: Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary: Now available for pre-order, this intriguing title by Charles Coulombe makes such a unique gift for mothers. Journey with Zita through her marriage to Blessed Charles and the tumultuous political climate, and learn how she persevered after Blessed Charles’ death, which left her in exile with their seven children and an eighth on the way, keeping the hope of a restored House of Habsburg alive, even under the threat of Nazism.

Catholic Prayer Journal: This three-month devotional with guidance from Scripture, the saints and Christ himself has daily entries for reflection, personal prayer and life. It also includes the examen, lots of writing space, beautiful illustrations, room for thanksgivings and petitions, a Rosary guide, and novena trackers.

St. Hildegard’s Garden: This fascinating book faithfully applies Hildegard’s pioneering thought to everyday living in our time. This doctor of the Church’s recipes, remedies, nutritional advice and holistic view of the human being are as valued and appreciated today as when she developed them nearly a thousand years ago.

A Parent Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Children* offers a simple and beautiful format to help mothers cover their children in prayer all year.

Novena Cards: Shop for beautiful gifts of prayer with gorgeous card designs, including bundle gifts – perfect for Mother’s Day – and single cards like this lovely Stay With Me prayer card.

To Wear

Jewelry from Telos Art & Design: Check out the Mother of Pearl beaded necklace or the cameo-style necklaces, with many featuring Our Lady as ideal pieces for mothers. Bonus savings if you use code KATIE5 at checkout for $5 off any order or KATIE10 for 10% off orders more than $75.

Rosary bracelet: The rosary stretch bracelets from Chews Life come in beautiful colors and liturgical or saint themes. Use code KatieW10 for a discount.

Fiat embroidered cross-back apron: This beautiful cotton apron from Totally Catholic Tees, embroidered with Mary’s fiat, is the perfect reminder for the laboring mother of the importance of her work.

Be the Light sweater: This stylish top, with waffle fabric and ribbed sleeves and hems, encourages mothers to share the gift of Christ we have been given and be a light to others.

Gifts From EWTN Religious Catalogue

Mystic Monk Coffee: Whether you’re introducing Mom to new coffee flavors or restocking her favorites, Mystic Monk Coffee and Tea is always a winner. Discover a variety of flavors, including Easter Sunrise, Hazelnut, Royal Rum Pecan, Midnight Vespers (decaf), Carmel (yes, caramel-flavored!), Cowboy Blend, and now offers subscriptions for whole bean, ground and Monk Shots (their version of K-cups).

Tea towels for all styles: For the mom who’s always in the kitchen cooking delicious meals, flour-sack tea towels are a thoughtful and practical gift. Find nearly 20 designs printed on generously sized, lint-free, absorbent towels, and you’ll receive a discount when you purchase two or more. The G.K. Chesterton “Ordinary Family” tea towel bears the quote: “The most extraordinary thing in the world is an ordinary man & an ordinary woman & their ordinary children.”

The Prayer Book for Tired Parents*: “I feel seen.” That’s what a mom said when she received The Prayer Book for Tired Parents. This book does just that. It’s filled with realistic strategies, reflections on the saints, wisdom of Mother Angelica, and a family prayer journal section to guide you on your journey toward holiness. It’s especially helpful for new moms but is beneficial for moms with kids of all ages.

Praying Angel Rosary with monstrance center: This one-of-a-kind rosary features amazonite stone beads with unrepeatable natural variations, a vintage-colored picture medal centerpiece, and an adoring-angels crucifix. EWTNRC.com has hundreds of rosaries and chaplets in different colors, styles and sizes, so you’ll be able to find something Mom will love and pray with often.

An elegant lace chapel veil: More and more women choose to veil at Holy Mass and during Eucharistic adoration. Find chapel veils and mantillas in a range of styles, including authentic Leavers Lace veils from France (known for their quality and durability. They are so fancy, each veil comes with a certificate of origin!).

Biblical Oil 12-Piece Set: These oils can become sacramentals when blessed by a priest. Theyre made from a blend of olive oil from the Holy Land with other oils and spices that have scriptural significance. Your mom can use them alongside her prayer time and reading of sacred Scripture or the Divine Office to lift her mind and heart to God. The boxed set makes it easy for gift giving, and don’t forget a gift bag!

*Denotes items written by guide authors