Catholic Easter Basket Picks for 2025

Looking for creative Easter basket items? Peruse the ideas below:

Toys, Books, & Stickers

Catholic Stickers: From Catholic Family Crate, these “Pray by Sticker” books are huge favorites of my children, and the “Story of the Cross“ edition makes an ideal basket gift. The Easter and “Mary Dress Up” magnet play sets would also make great Easter stuffers.

Water Reveal Books: From Gather & Pray, these lovely water art books (which my toddlers can’t get enough of) are perfect for Mass bags or for at-home prayerful play. The wooden lacing toys also make brilliant and holy basket stuffers. Use code KW10 for a discount at this shop.

Playful Pitch: The pitch bar set and wonderful religious song cards from Playful Pitch might be my 6-year-old’s all-time favorite gift. A bit of a splurge for a basket gift, but the beautiful tone of these bars and the joy of a child playing music for Jesus in the home would make this a truly lovely Easter gift. Use code KATIE for a discount.

Catholic Easter Egg Wraps: My kids love all things Shining Light Dolls, and these Easter egg wraps make the perfect addition to the celebrations of the Easter season. Check out the entire spring collection, plushes and wooden toys for more great basket ideas.

Books

From Bread and Wine to Saints Divine: This new release from author Anthony DeStefano invites readers to wonder at the changes in nature that surround us. Each change serves as a framework for children to ultimately recognize and embrace the greatest miracle of all: the change of bread and wine into the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. This beautiful Eucharistic title invites a change within us, too. Also see this beautiful Scripture book, The Holy Bible Adapted for Young Readers.

Check out some other great picture book titles and Easter basket books, including TAN’s bestselling Catholic children’s books for kids* (use code Katie30 for discount at TAN), Susan Joy Bellavance’s new title The Crooked Court Jester and the Last Night, a beautiful tale of Divine Mercy, or titles like Salvation History Story Time: Move & Play with Scripture (an interactive Bible storybook) and the new releases: If a Saint Had a Song (an imaginative and playful if-then story for your budding saints) God’s Little Flowers (a beautifully illustrated story to help young girls find and appreciate their God-given gifts), and When God Speaks (a beautifully illustrated story prompting readers to open their hearts to the voice of God, because when God speaks, something beautiful happens).

Quiet Books: The quiet books and board books from The Little Rose’s Catholic Easter shop are creative and beautiful gifts to keep little hands quietly and happily entertained. (Check out the adorable t-shirts while there!)

Games

Holy Heroes’ collection of games: We have and love many of these card games to better learn the faith and have fun while doing it. They are perfect for Easter baskets. Check out the puzzles, too! Use code WARNER for a discount.

Holy Playing Cards: From EWTN Religious Catalogue, grab a pack of these traditional playing cards, featuring saints from ancient to modern times.

Other Fun Ideas

Teething rosaries and bracelets: This cute Easter collection of teething decade rosaries, full rosaries, teethers and bracelets from Chews Life offers great picks for babies and toddlers. Don’t miss the beautiful rosary wrap bracelets (favorites of mine and my older girls). Use code KatieW10 for a discount.

Paschal Candle Kit: Have fun making your own beeswax Paschal candle at home, while learning all of the symbolism of it together. We love to display ours on the dinner table during the Easter season. The Glory Story CDs, audio dramas of the lives of the saints, make great basket stuffers, also from Holy Heroes.

Teen basket picks: The Little Rose Shop has a great selection of gifts for teens, from mugs to journals, shirts to blankets, all with adorable Catholic theming.

Catholic jewelry and medals: This beautiful Our Lady of Lourdes necklace is dainty in size and perfect for children. From Telos Art, this collection of items for boys and men is a great option for your sons or grandsons. This is a great shop for older children and teens, too. Use code Katie5 for a discount.

Have a child receiving sacraments during the Easter season? Check out the beautifully adorned, heirloom quality sacraments box from Carceri Woodshop.

Lastly, how about an Easter gift for oneself? In Hildegard’s Garden, readers will meet a doctor of the Church whose wisdom on health and nutrition aims to assist them in everything from better digestion and sleep to improved mood, memory and pain relief. This neat and information-packed resource also includes recipes for preparing everything from breakfast dishes and soups to medicinal wines, teas, ointments, oils and eye drops. (Also see more Bible picks.) I also love the new release Piety and Personality: The Temperaments of the Saints. Whether you're impulsive like St. Peter, assertive like St. Paul, or even unpredictable like St. Mary Magdalene, your unique personality is not just a path to heaven, but a canvas for holiness, and this book brings that truth to light, while helping you better understand yourself and the people around you through the examples of the saints.

BONUS:

*Denotes item by articles’ author.