Gifts for New (and Seasoned) Mothers

Looking for a beautiful, unique gift for a mother in your life this Mother’s Day? Check out this list of creative ideas from Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs.

Rosary wrap bracelets: I have one of these myself, and they are just gorgeous. This gemstone bracelet has a “bookmark” movable crucifix medal to keep track of where you are in praying your Rosary throughout the day. The “Mommy & Me” rosary sets are also such a sweet gift for a mom with a new little one. Use code KatieW10 for a discount.

“Jesus First” tumbler: These cute glass tumblers are as useful as they are a good reminder to start the day with Our Lord and to keep hydrated (and perhaps caffeinated) while caring for your family.

Liturgical living gifts: Catholic Family Crate has some perfect gifts for liturgical living in the home, including “A Year of Catholic Art” (I include these in my table centerpieces on certain feast days), “Monthly Devotional Flip Calendar,” and window clings like this Morning Offering one (perfect for a bathroom mirror). Check out their totes, too — a great way to “wrap” your liturgical-living gift.

Our Lady necklace: There are so many lovely Marian necklaces to choose from, a perfect reminder for a mother to always turn to her heavenly Mother.

Bath soaks and candles: What a perfect way to pamper a new (or any hardworking) mom. Check out these bath salts from Catholic.Store in various blends, and pair with a heavenly scented candle from Corda’s “Holy Women” collection.

Compendium of Marian Devotions is a treasure that should grace the bookshelves of every Catholic mother’s home. Use code CatholicKatie-15 for a discount. Other TAN titles perfect for new (and seasoned) mothers: Manual of Prayer: For the Use of the Catholic Laity (I am soon to get this one myself!), Paradise of the Soul, Theology of Home, and Parents of the Saints.

“Give us this day our daily bread” apron: This Scripture-inspired kitchen apron, made from cotton and linen, is a graceful and functional accessory that brings a touch of faith to meal prep. Also find Marian and saint-themed aprons at EWTNRC.com (and tea towels, too!).

The Sunday Candlestick Collection: These French chinoiserie-inspired blue-and-white porcelain candlesticks are classy and a perfect table decoration for any mother.

Any book from Cor Jesu Press: Still wanting more bookish gift ideas for the mother in your life? I love all of the titles from this family-owned press, for both content and lovely cover design. Check out the Counsels of Perfection for Christian Mothers (one I’ve read and loved) and The Christian Mother: The Education of Her Children and Her Prayer (one on my to-be-read list).

Gregorian chant: I have and love several of these beautiful CDs, which bring such a wave of peace and prayerfulness to any Mother’s Day.

If a mom you know would love a new vase, there’s a lovely new Marian one available at EWTNRC.com.

And if Mom is looking for a Marian statue for her garden, consider this LED one.

Wishing you a blessed Mother’s Day!