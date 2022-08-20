Support the register

Watch The Atlantic Hilariously Flee From Their Own Rosary Story, Resignation to the Divine Will, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Watch The Atlantic Hilariously Flee from their Own Rosary Story – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report +1

Resignation to the Divine Will – The Soul Sanctified at Tan·Direction +1

In Your Goodness, Pray for Falsely Accused Priests, and Canceled Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

Where in the Gospels Do We Read about the Immaculate Heart of Mary? – Get Fed

Charismatic Renewal – The Challenge – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Raphael’s Transfiguration of Christ – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Can a Catholic Priest, a Military Chaplain, Be a Saint? – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome

Pro-Abortion False Claims Provoke Confusion and Fear – Allison Low, M.D., at Catholic Stand

Hand Illuminated Altar Cards for Commemorating Saint Junipero Serra – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Liberty as a Cloak for Malice – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

A Pro-Life Betrayal and Wake-Up Call – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them Blog

Vatican: Ouellet Will Not Face Canonical Trial – J. D. Flynn and Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Neck Scarves: Don’t Get Hung Up by Summer Heat – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

A Pint with C. S. Lewis: ‘The Most Reluctant Convert’ – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

