How 600 Catholic Schools Transformed Their Religion Class, Scenes of Corpus Christi Processions Around America, and More Great Links!

How 600 Catholic Schools Transformed Their Religion Class – Catholic School Playbook

Scenes of Corpus Christi Processions Around America – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Looking at the Three Theological Virtues, the Gems of the Faith – Susan Erschen at Our Sunday Visitor

Dating Jesus’ Birth/Death, Mary’s Immaculate Conception, and John the Baptist’s Birth – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo

Why Catholic Art, Literature in Particular, Matters: Part II – Gracjan Kraszewski at Catholic Stand

We Need Pro-Life Doulas Even More - Catholic365

When is Education “Pure Evil”? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Newest Dark Age – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

A Dogmatic Reference-Point for Continual Renewal and Growth of God’s People – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Communion Under the Species of Wine for Health Reasons and the Traditional Latin Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Rationalization: On Replacing Moral Darkness with Light – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

A Society Yearning for Fathers – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

