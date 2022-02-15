Books About Saints: A Great Tool to Form Young Catholics in the Faith

It’s been a wonderful year for children’s books! My mailbox has filled with great Catholic stories that will capture the imaginations of young girls and boys. Today, I focus on some of the most inspirational titles — books about the saints.

The first in my recommended reading list are compendia featuring diverse saints from around the world, each with his or her own unique charism, that offer inspiration and encouragement to the reader. Following that are books that delve more deeply into the life of a single saint. All are well-crafted lessons about how to live a devout Catholic life, and I encourage shoppers to consider these excellent selections for the children in their lives.

Saints Around the World by Meg Hunter-Kilmer, with illustrations by Lindsey Sanders. The hardcover book features short (two-page) stories and illustrations for 100 saints. Because they’re drawn from all over the world, there are many saints and blesseds with whom you may be unfamiliar; but the rich diversity across cultures and backgrounds shows how different people in different cultures and different parts of the world follow God’s plan for their lives.

It actually sells this volume short to call Saints Around the World merely a “book.” There’s so much more: Accompanying the hardcover are cute stickers for each of the 100 saints whose stories are told in the book, and a wall-size world map onto which to stick them, once you’ve read their stories. Children can learn about our world, as well as about the holy men and women who have helped to make the world a better place.

A Saint a Day: 365 Stories of Faith and Heroism, by Meredith Hinds, with illustrations by Isabel Muñoz. This handsomely bound hardcover book is an inspiring daily devotional about everyday people who made extraordinary choices to love and serve God. It’s small, making it ideal for little hands, but it’s packed with simple stories and prayers and artwork that children will love. Many of the saints whose stories are found in these pages are linked to a particular date (St. Valentine on Feb. 14, for example); but there are many saints from around the world who are new to me (such as St. Nicholas of Flüe, who is from Switzerland, and St. Casilda of Spain). I found it interesting that the book is published by Tommy Nelson, the children’s division of Thomas Nelson, which is a publisher of general Christian (not necessarily Catholic) content. Despite its Protestant origins, the book is respectful of Catholic teaching regarding the saints, and offers a solid explanation for the benefit of any Protestant readers who may not understand the use of the term “saint.” The introduction explains:

The word saint refers to all Christians, but this book focuses on Saints with a capital S — those who have been officially recognized by the Catholic Church. To be recognized as a Saint, a few things must happen...

ABC — Get to Know the Saints With Me, by Caroline Perkins, with illustrations by Valerie Delgado (EWTN Publishing). Oh, this is so sweet! This book is for younger children and leads off with

Aa is for Anthony

for when things are lost.

The simple paintings of beloved saints can inspire children to learn more about their lives. The closing lines give you a good taste of the author’s hope for her young readers:

Zz is for ZOOOM.

Now you’re on your way!

Jesus and your new saint friends

can help you each day.

Saint Joseph: Watch Over My Family, by Sabine Du Mesnil (Magnificat/Ignatius Press). The Year of St. Joseph has just ended, the year which recognized the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. Jesus’ earthly father is still a saint to turn to, though; and this small book describes simply, in a way that children can relate to, Joseph’s attributes — as a craftsman, as a man who listened, as a father who teaches. … It explains how Joseph had the tenderness of a father, and how he was patient and caring as he protected Mary and Jesus. The book encourages children to grow closer to St. Joseph, and to ask the intercession of this discreet and humble man, who always put Jesus and Mary first while placing himself at their service.

Saint José: Boy Cristero Martyr, by Kevin McKenzie (Ignatius Press). This one has been in my bookcase for a while, but it’s still an important book for middle school children. This title is longer (178 pages) and so is probably not appropriate for the very young child. Captured by government forces in Mexico, José refused to deny his faith in exchange for his life. While being tortured and forced to march to his grave, he cried out, “Viva, Cristo Rey!” (Long live Christ the King!)

I’ve always loved the story of the Cristero martyrs (remember the movie For Greater Glory?), and young José Sánchez de Rio will certainly be an inspiration, especially to young boys who may not have seen such a strong faith exhibited among their peers.