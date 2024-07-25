New Film Company Launches With Story of ‘Moses the Black’

The founders of Simeon Faith, Yelena Popovic and Alexandros Potter, plan to produce movies focused on faith and stories of the saints.

In generations past, the easiest way to get information was through books and newspapers. Today, though, fewer people rely on literature and history books for information; instead, they click on the TV or stare down at their phones, soaking up the news of the day in real time.

Determined to reach those who learn primarily via screens, two Hollywood producers have launched a new dedicated equity film fund, Simeon Faith. The founders and co-CEOs of Simeon Faith, Yelena Popovic and her husband Alexandros Potter, plan to produce one to two movies per year — each focused on faith, which is often revealed in the story of a saint.

Popovic and Potter spoke recently about their plans for the company they’ve founded and about the first film in production, Moses the Black.

“We have to be flexible now,” Popovic explained, “considering the many opportunities on the streaming platforms.”

Even while COVID has changed the world so that more viewers watch films in the comfort of their homes, the couple hopes to release their films first in theaters, then via the common streaming platforms. With that goal, they have initiated conversations with potential distribution partners, including a theatrical distributor.





‘Man of God’ and ‘Moses the Black’

Popovic’s and Potter’s first project, which preceded the founding of Simeon Faith, was the successful 2021 film Man of God. That film, written and directed by Yelena Popovic, recounts the story of St. Nektarios of Aegina, who was exiled unjustly and convicted without a trial, yet who boldly proclaimed the word of God.

Their new film Moses the Black, also written by Popovic, is the first to be produced by the new studio. The fourth-century priest and ascetic monk had converted to Christianity, leaving behind a life of crime — from theft to suspected murder — to become the spiritual leader of his monastic community. The film, though, is not merely a documentary. Yelena explained that she had struggled with the story for several years, eventually deciding to tell the story of a gangster in modern-day Chicago whose story paralleled the saint’s.

“Talking as an artist,” Yelena said, “I thought that the story of Moses the Black itself was very good, but not good enough. It seemed to me that this needed to be the story of a modern-day person.”

In the United States, she added, there are cities with a lot of crime and violence. People need the Lord! But sometimes, you can’t only say that; you need to show an example of what the Lord can do in a person’s heart.

“What I’m trying to do in my films,” she explained, “is to show human people, people just like us.”





Future Projects

While Man of God was strictly a story of the saint, Popovic expects that future films will, like Moses the Black, have a more contemporary take. It’s still early to get a complete list of titles for the future, but one film that is under consideration is the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs who were beheaded in 2015 by ISIS terrorists on a Libyan beach.

“It’s not enough just to tell a story,” Yelena said. “There’s an even bigger need to inspire, to make a difference. … This is important to young people, because they’ll be the ones leading this world to a better place.”

Popovic hoped that her stories, with their strong social-justice element, would speak to people, even those who are not believers, giving them strength and courage.

“Obviously, other people have made movies about saints,” she said, “but if we can make them less preachy, more contemporary, they can grab the attention of the viewer and bring change.”

Moses the Black is still in production, and Popovic and Potter expect the film to be released in theaters in 2025, probably at Easter or Christmastime. To learn more about the film and its producers, or to become involved by investing in Simeon Black, check out their website SimeonFaith.com.