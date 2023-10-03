Support the register

The Conversion Story of a Muslim Who Is Now a Bishop, Does America Have Her Own St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Flag of Turkey Photo
Flag of Turkey Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Engin Akyurt / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

From Muslim to Priest, Now a Bishop: Saved the Eucharist After Earthquake – Eleonora Vescovini at Church Pop

Does America Have Her Own Saint Thérèse of Lisieux – Donald T. DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

What’s with the Lion? Things We can Learn about Saint Jerome Through Art – Father Conrad Murphy at CatholicLink

Courtship Of The Saints – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Do You Know the Christian Origins of Shoulder Angels? – George Ryan at uCatholic

What Former Occultists Want Catholic Men to Understand – Charles D. Fraune at The Catholic Gentleman

Pondering the Gift of Our Guardian Angels – Donald Jacob Uitvlugt at The Catholic World Report

Ohio Archbishop Urges No Vote on Abortion Ballot Initiative – John Burger at Aleteia

New Dubia Submitted to Francis on Synodality, "Same-Sex Blessings", "Women's Ordination". . . – Fr. Z's Blog

Full Text of New Dubia Sent to Pope Francis by 5 Cardinals – Edward Pentin's Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

