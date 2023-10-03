The Conversion Story of a Muslim Who Is Now a Bishop, Does America Have Her Own St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!
From Muslim to Priest, Now a Bishop: Saved the Eucharist After Earthquake – Eleonora Vescovini at Church Pop
Does America Have Her Own Saint Thérèse of Lisieux – Donald T. DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
What’s with the Lion? Things We can Learn about Saint Jerome Through Art – Father Conrad Murphy at CatholicLink
Courtship Of The Saints – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Do You Know the Christian Origins of Shoulder Angels? – George Ryan at uCatholic
What Former Occultists Want Catholic Men to Understand – Charles D. Fraune at The Catholic Gentleman
Pondering the Gift of Our Guardian Angels – Donald Jacob Uitvlugt at The Catholic World Report
Ohio Archbishop Urges No Vote on Abortion Ballot Initiative – John Burger at Aleteia
New Dubia Submitted to Francis on Synodality, "Same-Sex Blessings", "Women's Ordination". . . – Fr. Z's Blog
Full Text of New Dubia Sent to Pope Francis by 5 Cardinals – Edward Pentin's Blog
