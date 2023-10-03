Support the register

Taming the Three Heads of Desire, Changing Words Doesn’t Change Things, The Miraculous Story Behind the True Cross, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Taming the Three Heads of Desire – Father Ezra Sullivan, O.P., at Tan·Direction

Changing Words Doesn’t Change Things – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Miraculous Story Behind the Discovery of the True Cross of Jesus – Gretchen Filz at Church Pop

The Devotion of Saint Aloysius: A Model of Piety and Service – Catholic365

Saint Francis de Sales on Holy Leisure – Deacon Matthew Newsome via Ignitum Today

My Short Fast-Paced Talk on Padre Pio video - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Faith

Bearing Our Burdens – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Why are Americans Having Fewer Children Than They Want? – Anna Reynolds at Crisis Magazine

Doctors’ Group Warns of Ill Effects from Gender Ideology – John Burger at Aleteia

Priest Addresses Dominican Nun Who Promotes "Same-Sex Marriage" - Info Vaticana via Catholic Conclave

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

