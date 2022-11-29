What ‘Active Participation’ Really Means, Father Mike Schmitz to Read New Edition of Catechism in 2023 Podcast, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What ‘Active Participation’ Really Means – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Father Mike Schmitz to Read New Edition of Catechism in 2023 Podcast, Sneak Peek! – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Poem of the Month: Look Not – Sharon at Light of Love

Prayer and Recovery: Step 11 and Catholic Teaching – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Revitalizing Christian Faith and Culture in a Post Post-Christian Era – Sarah Cain at The Catholic World Report

Europe in These Times: Rome of the North – Kevin Duffy at Dappled Things

An Easy Purgatory for Not Complaining – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Texan Margaret Mary Healy-Murphy Takes Step Closer to Canonization – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

CCHD 2020-2021 Grants Report – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

Pulpits in Ship Shape, with Commentary from Moby Dick – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Synodal Way Offers Only Quasi-Marxist Content in Spiritual Comfort Blanket – Gavin R. P. Ashenden

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit