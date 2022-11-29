What ‘Active Participation’ Really Means, Father Mike Schmitz to Read New Edition of Catechism in 2023 Podcast, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What ‘Active Participation’ Really Means – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Father Mike Schmitz to Read New Edition of Catechism in 2023 Podcast, Sneak Peek! – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Poem of the Month: Look Not – Sharon at Light of Love
Prayer and Recovery: Step 11 and Catholic Teaching – Bob Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Revitalizing Christian Faith and Culture in a Post Post-Christian Era – Sarah Cain at The Catholic World Report
Europe in These Times: Rome of the North – Kevin Duffy at Dappled Things
An Easy Purgatory for Not Complaining – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Texan Margaret Mary Healy-Murphy Takes Step Closer to Canonization – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
CCHD 2020-2021 Grants Report – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute
Pulpits in Ship Shape, with Commentary from Moby Dick – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Synodal Way Offers Only Quasi-Marxist Content in Spiritual Comfort Blanket – Gavin R. P. Ashenden
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
