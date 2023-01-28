Support the register

Atheist and Former Navy Pilot Opens Catholic School After Finding Faith, How to Make a Good Confession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Photo
F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Brigitte Werner from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Atheist, Former Navy Pilot Opens Catholic School After Finding Faith – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

How to Make a Good Confession – Eremita at Catholic Daily Brief

Face to Face and Eye to Eye: A Reflection on Eucharistic Adoration – Father Justin Kizewski at Adoremus Bulletin

The Rosary: The Spiritual Sword of Mary – Father Donald Calloway, M.I.C., at Catholic Exchange

Recognizing the Advantages We May Have and the Compassion that should Follow – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Anglicanism Refocused - A Treasure To Be Shared

What is the Anglican Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Blue Dahlia – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

3 Not-So-Intimidating Wardrobe Tips to Kick-Off the New Year - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Catholic Church becomes a Place to Swing rather than Pray – Catholic Conclave

This is the Last Great Link for You to Click On! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

