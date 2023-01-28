Atheist and Former Navy Pilot Opens Catholic School After Finding Faith, How to Make a Good Confession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Atheist, Former Navy Pilot Opens Catholic School After Finding Faith – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

How to Make a Good Confession – Eremita at Catholic Daily Brief

Face to Face and Eye to Eye: A Reflection on Eucharistic Adoration – Father Justin Kizewski at Adoremus Bulletin

The Rosary: The Spiritual Sword of Mary – Father Donald Calloway, M.I.C., at Catholic Exchange

Recognizing the Advantages We May Have and the Compassion that should Follow – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Anglicanism Refocused - A Treasure To Be Shared

What is the Anglican Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Blue Dahlia – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

3 Not-So-Intimidating Wardrobe Tips to Kick-Off the New Year - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Catholic Church becomes a Place to Swing rather than Pray – Catholic Conclave

This is the Last Great Link for You to Click On! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit