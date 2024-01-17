Discovering the Sacred Gift of Christ in the Eucharist, 100-Year-Old Drives to Daily Mass, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Discovering the Sacred Gift of Christ in the Eucharist - Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic Exchange
100-Year-Old Drives to Daily Mass - Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Inspiration
Rescued by Mother Teresa, Minnesota Man Shares His Incredible Stories of Two Nuns - Catholics for Catholics
Coming Home to the Catholic Church: Casey’s Story - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Pagan Christmas’? Nope! - Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Catholic Answers Magazine
Leave the World or Embrace It? - James Kalb at The Catholic World Report
What Will the Experts Demand Next? - Genesius at Catholic Stand
A Very Big Window - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Background on Exorcisms - Monsignor Charles Pope at Simply Catholic
A Christmas Hymn, Richard Wilbur (1958) - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song
Fiducia Supplicans and Ghosts of Christmas Past - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing
Fiducia Supplicans is Meant to Cause Tension - Father James Barry at Catholic Stand
How a Religious Community Uses an Ambulance as a Mobile Confessional - Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP
Wherein I Comment on This Ludicrously Written Document - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
