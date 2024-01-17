Support the register

Discovering the Sacred Gift of Christ in the Eucharist, 100-Year-Old Drives to Daily Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Holy Eucharist’
Tito Edwards Blogs

Discovering the Sacred Gift of Christ in the Eucharist - Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic Exchange

100-Year-Old Drives to Daily Mass - Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Inspiration

Rescued by Mother Teresa, Minnesota Man Shares His Incredible Stories of Two Nuns - Catholics for Catholics

Coming Home to the Catholic Church: Casey’s Story - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Pagan Christmas’? Nope! - Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Leave the World or Embrace It? - James Kalb at The Catholic World Report

What Will the Experts Demand Next? - Genesius at Catholic Stand

A Very Big Window - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Background on Exorcisms - Monsignor Charles Pope at Simply Catholic

A Christmas Hymn, Richard Wilbur (1958) - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Fiducia Supplicans and Ghosts of Christmas Past - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Fiducia Supplicans is Meant to Cause Tension - Father James Barry at Catholic Stand

How a Religious Community Uses an Ambulance as a Mobile Confessional - Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP

Wherein I Comment on This Ludicrously Written Document - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

