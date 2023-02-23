Support the register

Amazing Story From a Priest Who Tells of a Deathbed Conversion From an Atheist, The Renaissance Painting Found by Chance in a London Bedroom, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Hospital Bed Surgery Photo
Hospital Bed Surgery Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Engin Akyurt from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Amazing Story from a Priest Who Tells of a Deathbed Conversion from an Atheist – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Renaissance Painting Found by Chance in a London Bedroom – V.M. Traverso at Aleteia

Preparing for Lent and Growth in the Divine Life – Father Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

Is Purgatory in the Bible? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Wars and Death Not Caused by Religion, but by the Irreligious - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Do It For Yourself – You’re Worth It? – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

New Arrival! Hand-Made Cincture, Think About This for Your Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

Discovering Your God-Given Call – Father Alexander Ezechukwu, O.C.D., via Catholic365

Bishop Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz is Open to Ordaining Women – Stern via Catholic Conclave

Why Is Spiritual Direction Needed? – Father Matthew MacDonald at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Clericalism Is Dead. Long Live Clericalism! – Father Nicholas Ashmore at Crisis Magazine

The Irish Fight for the Latin Mass – Seán Dartraighe at One Peter 5

Read the News that John Zmirak Reads! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell

Housekeeper’s Husband Officially Charged in Murder of LA Auxiliary Bishop O’Connell

‘As Catholics around Los Angeles and the nation start the holy season of Lent, let us reflect on Bishop O’Connell’s life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of our care,’ said the District Attorney. ‘Charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability.’

Joe Bukuras/CNA Nation

Trending

