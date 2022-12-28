Answers to a ‘Pagan Christmas,’ Why Bethlehem Is Called ‘The City of David,’ and More Great Links!
Answers to a “Pagan Christmas” – Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Ignitum Today
Why is Bethlehem Called “the City of David”? – Get Fed™
Putting the Christmas Back in Christ – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog
How Do We Know Where Jesus Was Born? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Why is Christmas on December 25? – Jon Sorenson at Catholic Answers Magazine
Why Don’t the Creeds Include Jesus’ Public Ministry? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
A Mirror of Christmas – The Happily Married Couple – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand
Why Serve a World That Hates You? – Saint Cyprian – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
Saint John of the Cross, Master of Contemplation; Video – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Reflect on the Astonishing Mystery of Christmas – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Beauty Is Our Guide: An Interview with Doctor Glenn Arbery – Jesse Russell at The Catholic World Report
Right as the Object of Justice – Aníbel Sabater at Ius & Iustitium
