Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-28-2022-ludljlfe

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Answers to a ‘Pagan Christmas,’ Why Bethlehem Is Called ‘The City of David,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Nature Pagan Tree St. Boniface Photo
Nature Pagan Tree St. Boniface Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Thomas Wilken from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Answers to a “Pagan Christmas” – Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Ignitum Today

Why is Bethlehem Called “the City of David”? – Get Fed™

Putting the Christmas Back in Christ – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

How Do We Know Where Jesus Was Born? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Why is Christmas on December 25? – Jon Sorenson at Catholic Answers Magazine

Why Don’t the Creeds Include Jesus’ Public Ministry? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

A Mirror of Christmas – The Happily Married Couple – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Why Serve a World That Hates You? – Saint Cyprian – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Saint John of the Cross, Master of Contemplation; Video – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Reflect on the Astonishing Mystery of Christmas – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Beauty Is Our Guide: An Interview with Doctor Glenn Arbery – Jesse Russell at The Catholic World Report

Right as the Object of Justice – Aníbel Sabater at Ius & Iustitium

Want to Supplement Your Register Reading? Click Here for More Great Stories! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up