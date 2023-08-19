What Is the Practice of ‘Nepsis’, Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires, Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What is the Practice of “Nepsis”? – Get Fed™ Blog

Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer – Father Michael Mueller via Tan·Direction Blog

Mentors on the Road Toward Vocation – Christopher Kaczor at Word on Fire Blog

Pentecost Themed Vestments from the Nineteenth Century French School – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Retirement: Journey into the Unknown and the Unexpected – Anthony J. Yanik at Catholic Stand

Saint Francis of Assisi: Illuminations by Matthew Paris – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Strength, Compassion, and Leadership: What Does Jesus Teach Us on True Masculinity – uCatholic Blog

Targeting Target – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Is Group Spiritual Direction A Good Thing? – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

