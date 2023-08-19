Support the register

What Is the Practice of ‘Nepsis’, Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires, Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

St. Catherine Monastery Nepsis Desert Fathers Monks Watchfulness Sobriety Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Ann Driessen / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What is the Practice of “Nepsis”? – Get Fed™ Blog

Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer – Father Michael Mueller via Tan·Direction Blog

Mentors on the Road Toward Vocation – Christopher Kaczor at Word on Fire Blog

Pentecost Themed Vestments from the Nineteenth Century French School – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Retirement: Journey into the Unknown and the Unexpected – Anthony J. Yanik at Catholic Stand

Saint Francis of Assisi: Illuminations by Matthew Paris – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Strength, Compassion, and Leadership: What Does Jesus Teach Us on True Masculinity – uCatholic Blog

Targeting Target – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Is Group Spiritual Direction A Good Thing? – Father John  Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

