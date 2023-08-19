What Is the Practice of ‘Nepsis’, Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires, Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer, and More Great Links!
What is the Practice of “Nepsis”? – Get Fed™ Blog
Eucharistic Miracles in Buenos Aires – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast
Acquiring the Spirit of Prayer – Father Michael Mueller via Tan·Direction Blog
Mentors on the Road Toward Vocation – Christopher Kaczor at Word on Fire Blog
Pentecost Themed Vestments from the Nineteenth Century French School – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Retirement: Journey into the Unknown and the Unexpected – Anthony J. Yanik at Catholic Stand
Saint Francis of Assisi: Illuminations by Matthew Paris – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement Blog
Strength, Compassion, and Leadership: What Does Jesus Teach Us on True Masculinity – uCatholic Blog
Targeting Target – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine
Is Group Spiritual Direction A Good Thing? – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
