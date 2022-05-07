Watch Marian-Themed Shows on EWTN

SUNDAY, May 8, 10am

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Larry Maginot tells Doug Keck about his book, The Marian Manifesto: How Devotion to the Immaculate Heart Will Renew the World, and David Carollo discusses The World’s Greatest Secret and Night of Love by Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima co-founder John Haffert.

SUNDAY, May 8, 5pm

The Church Universal

EWTN For Mother’s Day, Father Joseph Mary Wolfe of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word asks Catholic Mothers founder Chiara Finaldi about her group’s mission of helping Catholic moms instill strong faith in their kids.

WEDNESDAY, May 11, 9pm

Nova: Dinosaur Apocalypse

PBS in episodes at 9pm and 10pm, this show surveys a Cretaceous Period fossil dig site in North Dakota for key clues about the massive asteroid that might have wiped out the dinosaurs.

THURSDAY, May 12, live

National Mass and March for Life Canada

EWTN At 10:30am Archbishop Marcel Damphousse will say the National Mass for Life from Ottawa. At 11:30am will be the 25th-annual National March for Life Canada at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill. Organizers say this year’s theme, “I Am,” means, “I Am Here — Notice Me!”

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, May 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 4:30pm live, Thursday, will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Fatima, Portugal. At 11pm Thursday, Fatima With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word visits Fatima’s holy sites. At 5am live, Friday, will be the Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima and the farewell procession. (Re-airs 3pm.)

MONDAY-THURSDAY, May 16-19

True Devotion to Mary

EWTN In this series, Newark, New Jersey, Father Frederick Miller explains how the consecration to Mary that St. Louis de Montfort (1673-1716) developed in his 1712 book, True Devotion to Mary, leads souls on a sure path to Jesus through his Mother.

TUESDAY, May 17, 10am

Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES A must-see every time, this 1952 drama movingly portrays Our Lady’s visits to Fatima in 1917 and her message of penance, prayer and reparation for sin. Susan Whitney, Sherry Jackson and Sammy Ogg star as Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco.

WEDNESDAY, May 18, 9pm

Nova: Why Ships Crash

PBS The giant container ship Ever Given disrupted world trade for six days when it ran aground on a windy day in March 2021 and blocked the Suez Canal. This program probes the accident.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, May 28, 2pm

Thou Shalt Love

EWTN Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski (1901-1981), primate of Poland, stood fast for the Catholic faith in his country during the godless Nazi and Soviet occupations.