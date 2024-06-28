Support the register

July 4th Viewing: Red, White and Blue, Plus Americana Programming Too

TV PICKS 06.30.24

Happy birthday, America!
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

MONDAY, July 1, noon, live

Holy Mass From Nazareth

EWTN This Mass in the Holy Land will take place in the Shrine of the Annunciation.

THURSDAY, July 4, 7 a.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “Where There’s Smoke,” shows how Henry Ford, Edward Kingsford and the Oscar Mayer family helped create America’s family pastime of backyard grilling. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, July 4, noon

America: The Story of Us

HISTORY This episode, “Rebels,” chronicles American colonists’ early years and their later war for liberty and independence from England. TV-PG.

THURSDAY, July 4, 8 p.m.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS Founding Father John Adams wrote of our Declaration of Independence, “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” On the Declaration’s 248th birthday, this 44th-annual PBS event will feature U.S. Army musical units, star entertainers and the National Symphony Orchestra. A fireworks extravaganza always concludes the show. (Re-airs 9:30 p.m.)

MONDAY-FRIDAY, July 8-12, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

A Journey to Mount Carmel

EWTN In this series, Father Jeffrey Kirby discusses preparing for investiture in “the garment of salvation,” the Brown Scapular of Our Lady. He advises that we need to live by our baptismal promises, fight the devil’s lies and empty promises, embrace God’s fatherhood, make Jesus the Lord of our life and welcome the Holy Spirit into our life.

FRIDAY, July 12, 10:30 a.m.

Catholic Classics: Mother Angelica Presents

EWTN In this episode, “You’ve Got to Be Different,” Mother Angelica reminds us that to do what God wants, we must be able to mean it when we tell those we love, “I love you” and “I’m sorry.”

SATURDAY, July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Mass on the 107th Anniversary of the Third Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN “When you pray the Rosary, say after each mystery: ‘O my Jesus, forgive us, save us from the fires of hell. Lead all souls to heaven, especially those who are most in need of thy mercy,’” Our Lady told the little shepherds Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco in Fatima, Portugal, on July 13, 1917. The World Apostolate of Fatima U.S.A. presents this Mass, which Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate at the National Blue Army Shrine in Asbury, New Jersey.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 14, noon

St. Thérèse International Day at Knock Pilgrimage Mass

EWTN EWTN takes viewers to Ireland for the special international day at the International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine in Knock, County Mayo.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler Register correspondent Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

An American flag waves in front of church steeple.

Religious Freedom Week and Catholic American Heroes (June 29)

Around the Fourth of July each year Catholics celebrate Religious Freedom Week. The focus this year was church vandalism, blasphemy laws, and religious persecution around the globe. Bishop Kevin Rhoades, head of the US Bishops committee for Religious Liberty joins us. Then we turn to the Unsung Catholic Heroes of the American Revolution with Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen.

Register Radio

