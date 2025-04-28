Breaking: The Conclave Starts On May 7
The announcement came following a morning General Congregation meeting at the Vatican.
The Vatican announced Monday that the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor will begin on May 7, as the Church enters the final preparatory phase for choosing its 267th pope.
The announcement came following a morning General Congregation meeting at the Vatican, where cardinals have been gathering daily since Pope Francis’ burial at St. Mary Major Basilica on April 26.
This is a developing story.
