What Near-Death Survivors Can Teach Us About Heaven and Hell, When Mary Appeared in Egypt in 1968, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Death Valley’
‘Death Valley’ (photo: Joe / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What Near-Death Survivors Can Teach Us About Heaven and Hell – New Advent Blog

When Mary Appeared in Egypt in 1968-71 to Save the Christians from Muslims – Fight For Mary

Living with Depression: Finding God in the Darkness – Kenneth Cramer at Catholic Stand

Haven’t Been to Confession in a While? Here’s How in Six Easy Steps – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Saint Bridget and the Problem of Parenting – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

The Best Thing Our Family Ever Did for Lent – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

The Evangelical to Anglican to Catholic Pipeline – Coming Home Network

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Has the Way of the Most High Changed? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

How Strong Men Are Combatting Evil with Father Dan Reehil – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

Interior Life and Liturgical Life Belong Together – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine

Brazilian Couple Married for Record 84 Years and Have Over 100 Grandkids – Lewis Blakeman at Guiness World Records

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

