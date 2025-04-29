What Near-Death Survivors Can Teach Us About Heaven and Hell, When Mary Appeared in Egypt in 1968, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What Near-Death Survivors Can Teach Us About Heaven and Hell – New Advent Blog
When Mary Appeared in Egypt in 1968-71 to Save the Christians from Muslims – Fight For Mary
Living with Depression: Finding God in the Darkness – Kenneth Cramer at Catholic Stand
Haven’t Been to Confession in a While? Here’s How in Six Easy Steps – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
Saint Bridget and the Problem of Parenting – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand
The Best Thing Our Family Ever Did for Lent – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
The Evangelical to Anglican to Catholic Pipeline – Coming Home Network
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Has the Way of the Most High Changed? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand
How Strong Men Are Combatting Evil with Father Dan Reehil – Lila Rose
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards
Interior Life and Liturgical Life Belong Together – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine
Brazilian Couple Married for Record 84 Years and Have Over 100 Grandkids – Lewis Blakeman at Guiness World Records
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging