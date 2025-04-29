Cardinals Hold Sixth General Congregation, Confirm 2 Electors Will Not Be at Conclave

The college of cardinals also shared its gratitude to government and civil leaders for their 'solidarity' with the Church during its time of mourning.

The College of Cardinals held their sixth general congregation on Tuesday morning, confirming two cardinal electors will not participate in the upcoming May 7 conclave due to health reasons.

The general congregation opened with prayer at 9 a.m. followed by a meditation given by Abbot Donato Ogliari. One hundred eighty-three cardinals, including more than 120 cardinal electors, were present at the more than three-hour meeting held in the Vatican’s Synod Hall. A total of 20 speeches were given.

Following the April 29 meeting, Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said during an afternoon press briefing that the names of the two cardinals would not be revealed, adding that the number of cardinal electors present in Rome for the conclave may vary until the last minute and cannot yet be confirmed.

During the press briefing, Bruni told journalists the main themes of the speeches delivered on Tuesday revolved around “the challenges the Church is facing, according to the geographical perspective of the cardinals’ origins.”

In his meditation addressed to the cardinals, Abbot Ogliari said “the mission of the Church must face numerous challenges” in a time of “epochal change” disrupting “the world order” in geopolitics and rapid technological change.

“In a few days’ time you will gather to choose from among yourselves the bishop of Rome and pastor of the universal Church. May [the conclave] be transformed into the ‘upper room’ in which, as in a renewed Pentecost, the fire of the Holy Spirit may break in,” he said.

“Even if the place of the ‘conclave’ — as the term itself says — is a locked place, it will in reality be wide open to the whole world, if the freedom of the Spirit prevails, which, when it touches hearts and minds, rejuvenates, purifies, recreates,” the Benedictine abbott said toward the conclusion of the meditation.

The Holy See Press Office also released a statement on behalf of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday in which the prelates expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended Pope Francis’ funeral held in St. Peter’s Square on April 26.

In the message, the cardinals thanked Catholic and non-Catholic leaders and delegations as well “representatives of Judaism, Islam, and other religions,” present at the late pontiff’s funeral.

A special greeting was extended to the thousands of young pilgrims who were in Rome for the April 25–27 Jubilee of Teenagers who show “the face of a Church alive with the life of her risen Lord.”

The college also shared its gratitude to government and civil leaders for their “solidarity” with the Church during its time of mourning.

“Their [presence] was particularly appreciated as participation in the suffering of the Church and the Holy See at the passing of the pontiff, and as homage to his unceasing commitment to promote the faith, peace, and fraternity among all the peoples of the earth,” the statement read.