5 Things to Tell Your Catholic Kids About Choosing a New Pope

While we continue to mourn the death of Pope Francis, the world now looks toward the papal conclave. Kids will naturally have questions about the process of selecting a new pope. Filled with ancient traditions, unique Latin phrases and symbolic rituals, there is much to learn about how the Church chooses its next leader. Here are a few ideas to share with children during the coming days:

1. The election of a new pope begins with the invocation of the Holy Spirit. While the cardinal-electors are the ones voting in the papal conclave, we believe that the Holy Spirit is helping to guide the selection of the new pope. The whole Church prays for the inspiration of the Holy Spirit to be known, and the cardinals themselves sing Veni Sancte Spiritus (“Come Holy Spirit”) as they process into the Sistine Chapel to begin voting. We can trust that through the prayer, discernment and actions of the Church’s earthly leaders, God’s Providence will ultimately be fulfilled.

The cardinals sing ‘Come Holy Spirit’ in Latin, as explained in ‘We Have a Pope.’ (Photo: Illustration by Kortnee Senn/courtesy of Emmaus Road Publishing)





2. The pope carries on the work of St. Peter. Peter, the first pope, was entrusted by Jesus Christ to lead the Church on earth. Jesus told Peter that he was the rock on which the Church would be built and gave Peter the keys to the Kingdom of heaven. That authority has been handed down from Peter to each of his successors.

3. That unbroken line of leadership continues today. In the more than 2,000 years since Jesus asked Peter to lead his Church on earth, there have been 266 popes. While the specific leader has changed from one pope to the next, we can find comfort in the stability of the Church leadership over time. All kingdoms of the world will come and go, but the kingdom of God will remain forever.

Catholic author and teacher Katherine Bogner explains the history of the papacy in ‘We Have a Pope.’ (Photo: Illustration by Kortnee Senn/courtesy of Emmaus Road Publishing)





4. A papal conclave is filled with many beautiful, sacred traditions. As you watch, listen and read about the conclave, you will hear lots of special language and see unique rituals. These beautiful traditions are full of rich symbolism and emphasize the importance of the role of the pope and the election of his successor. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, look up the meaning of Latin phrases, or do a little research about what you see.

5. The universal Church prays and celebrates together. During a conclave, people from every continent pray and wait to hear the news about the election of the new pope. Thousands will even travel to Rome to be present for the historic event. The word catholic (with a little c) means “universal.” The Catholic Church is for all people, and the new pope will be celebrated around the world.

Ultimately, the most important message that we can share with children during the time of a papal conclave is one of trust. We trust in God the Father’s plan of salvation, we trust that Christ will never leave us orphaned, and we trust that the Holy Spirit will continue to guide the Church.

You can read more about the steps of a conclave in my book We Have a Pope. This children’s picture book (beautifully illustrated by Kortnee Senn of StudioSenn.com) shares the legacy of the papacy, the prayerful excitement of a papal election, and the leadership of the new pope.

Together, we can pray for the wisdom of the cardinals during the conclave, as well as pray that our new pope will be a holy leader for the whole world.