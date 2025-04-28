Meet the 5 Oldest Cardinals Eligible to Vote in the 2025 Conclave

Cardinals over the age of 80 cannot participate in a conclave. Out of the 134 cardinals under 80 taking part in the upcoming 2025 conclave, 15 are 79 years old — some making it under the cutoff just weeks before their 80th birthday.

One of them, Cardinal Antonio Cañizares of Spain, opted out due to health reasons, leaving 134 electors from the original 135 eligible cardinals.

The age limit for electors was introduced by Pope Paul VI in the 1970s and was confirmed by Pope John Paul II’s 1996 apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis.

The five oldest cardinals eligible to vote come from Spain, Guinea, Poland, Pakistan and England. Here’s a look at the oldest members of the 2025 conclave:

Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, Spain — born May 16, 1945

A retired archbishop of Madrid, Cardinal Osoro Sierra is known for his pastoral approach and commitment to Catholic education. After a career that included serving as archbishop of Valencia and Oviedo, he was appointed to lead the Madrid Archdiocese by Pope Francis in 2014 and made a cardinal two years later. His episcopal motto is Per Christum et cum ipso et in ipso, meaning: “Through him and with him and in him.”

Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra of Madrid crowns the image of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine, Florida. | St. Augustine Catholic/Fran Ruchalski

Cardinal Robert Sarah, Guinea — born June 15, 1945

Known for his theological orthodoxy and literary works, Cardinal Robert Sarah has served in the Roman Curia under three popes. Appointed archbishop at just 34, Cardinal Sarah later held leadership positions in important Vatican departments: secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, president of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, and prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Cardinal Robert Sarah | ACI Africa

A prolific author and a strong advocate of traditional liturgy, Cardinal Sarah is considered by some a potential candidate to become the first African pope in centuries. He previously took part in the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis. He speaks French, Italian and English fluently.

Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko, Poland — born July 4, 1945

A veteran of the Roman Curia, Cardinal Stanisław Ryłko is a former president of the Pontifical Council for the Laity and was a close collaborator of Pope John Paul II. Ordained in 1969 by Cardinal Karol Wojtyla before he became pope, Cardinal Ryłko went on to serve in the Vatican for decades, quietly shaping lay Catholic initiatives.

Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, archpriest of the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, incenses the altar as he celebrates Mass on the feast of Our Lady of the Snows on Aug. 5, 2024. | Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Elevated to cardinal in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI, he also participated in the 2013 conclave. Besides his native Polish, he speaks Italian, English and German.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Pakistan — born July 21, 1945

A pioneering figure in the Pakistani Church, Cardinal Joseph Coutts served as archbishop of Karachi and became only the second cardinal from his predominantly Muslim homeland. Known for his commitment to interfaith dialogue, he was present at the historic 2019 signing of the human fraternity document by Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts at the Rome office of Aid to the Church in Need on April 2, 2019. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Cardinal Coutts’ life and ministry have been marked by efforts to promote peace and religious tolerance in a challenging context. Coutts speaks several languages, including English, Italian, German, French, Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, England — born Aug. 22, 1945

Former master of the Dominican order, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe is known as a preacher and retreat leader. He taught Scripture and doctrine at Oxford University before leading the Order of Preachers for more than a decade. Cardinal Radcliffe was recently called upon by Pope Francis to guide participants of the Synod on Synodality through retreats and spiritual meditations. His episcopal motto is Vos Autem Dixi Amicos, meaning: “I have called you friends” from John 15:15.