What to Watch: Learn More About Jesus, Mother Mary and Male-Female Complementarity on EWTN

SUNDAY, April 23, 11pm

The Philosophers’ Bench

EWTN This episode, “The Differences Between Men and Women,” shows that men and women have equal dignity but mirror different facets of God. (Re-airs 3am Friday.) TV-PG.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, April 24-28, 5:30pm, 2:30am

The Case for Jesus

EWTN In this five-part series, Noah Lett interviews Scripture scholar Brant Pitre, who marshals scriptural and historical evidence about the four Gospels’ authorship, Jesus’ fulfillment of the prophecies, Jesus’ affirmation that he is God, Jesus’ cry of dereliction on the cross and the sign of Jonah and Jesus’ death and resurrection.

WEDNESDAY, April 26, 8pm

Nature: Treasure of the Caribbean

PBS A new discovery might lead to greater knowledge of coral reefs and how to save them.

SUNDAY, April 30, 10:05pm, 2:06am

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “The Beef Is On,” chronicles the career of Dave Thomas (1932-2002), who founded the Wendy’s fast-food hamburger chain after serving as a protégé of Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders (1890-1980).

WEDNESDAY, May 3, 9pm

Nova: Saving the Right Whale

PBS Scientists are saving the North Atlantic right whale, a plankton-consuming baleen whale.

SATURDAY, May 6

The First Saturdays Devotion

EWTN At 9am, the First Saturday Devotion is in accord with Our Lady of Fatima’s request in 1925. At 9:30am, in the animated The First Saturdays for Kids, Sister Lucia explains the devotion’s four steps: On five straight First Saturdays, go to confession, receive Communion, pray five decades of the Rosary and meditate for 15 minutes on the Rosary’s mysteries — all in reparation for blasphemy and ingratitude shown to Our Lady.

SATURDAY, May 6, 11am

Swiss Guards’ Swearing-In Ceremony

EWTN This year’s new guards take their oath of loyalty to the Pope in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.

SATURDAY, May 6, 5pm (post time 6:45pm)

Kentucky Derby

NBC Thoroughbred horse racing’s 2023 Triple Crown opens with the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kenctucky. The 148th Preakness is May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The 155th Belmont Stakes is June 10 in Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, May 7, 11:30pm, 5:30am

Catholic View for Women

EWTN In this episode, “Here We Are, Lord, Send Us,” Fran and Rich Walden of World Marriage Encounter in the Archdiocese of Detroit discuss the vocation of marriage and recount their successes in building up an annual marriage event in the Motor City.