Observe the Solemnity of the Assumption

MONDAY, Aug. 15, live

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

EWTN At 8am is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. (Re-airs noon, 6:30pm and midnight.) At 11:30am is Father Benedict Groeschel’s Meditations on the Assumption of Our Lady. At 3:30pm is the Solemn Mass of the Assumption in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Aug. 15-19, 5:30pm

Be Fruitful

EWTN Passionist Father Cedric Pisegna’s topics are “Make the Most of Your Time”; “Be Still and Know”; “You Are God’s Image”; “God Is Your Healer”; and “The Death Experience.”

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17, 4pm

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Self-sacrifice is at the core of this 1944 World War II classic about the Doolittle air raid over Tokyo in 1942. Based on the same-named 1943 book by real-life raider Ted Lawson, the film is accurate. Van Johnson, Phyllis Thaxter and Spencer Tracy star.

SATURDAY, Aug. 20, 8pm

A Place at the Table: African-Americans on the Path to Sainthood

EWTN This 2022 documentary from Stella Maris Films tells the inspiring stories of Venerables Pierre Toussaint (1766-1853), Henriette DeLille (1813-1862) and Father Augustus Tolton (1854-1897) and of the Servants of God Mother Mary Lange (1789-1882), Julia Greeley (d. 1918) and Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990).

MONDAY-THURSDAY, Aug. 22-25, 5:30pm

Last Call: Stories of Late Vocations

EWTN Philosopher and author Ronda Chervin interviews priests and seminarians about how they heard and responded to God’s call to the priesthood.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 9pm

Nova: Operation Lighthouse Rescue

PBS Engineers transport an 1856 lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard to save it from erosion.

FRIDAY, Aug. 26, 9pm

Great Performances: Vienna Summer Night Concert 2022

PBS In this two-hour program at the Schönbrunn Palace Park on June 16, cellist Gautier Capuçon was the soloist and Andris Nelsons conducted the Vienna Philharmonic in Beethoven, Lysenko, Mascats, Saint-Saëns, Rossini, Enescu, Smetana and Dvorák.

SATURDAY, Aug. 27, 2pm

The Popes’ Photographer: Arturo Mari

EWTN Photographer Arturo Mari (b. 1940) was at L’Osservatore Romano for 55 years. In this documentary, he describes the vast pictorial record he created of Popes Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I, John Paul II and Benedict XVI and his close friendship with St. John Paul II.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 10:30am

Mother Angelica Live Classics: Modesty

EWTN Mother reminds viewers that they are God’s temples and created in his image and so should always be conscious of modesty and be careful about what they wear.