Celebrate Easter With Pope Francis

SUNDAY, April 9

Easter Sunday

EWTN At 4am, Pope Francis will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 6am will be his Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing to the city of Rome and the world. (Re-airs 9pm.) At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

MONDAY, April 10, 9pm

History’s Greatest Mysteries: The Puzzling Pyramids of Egypt

HISTORY This episode inquires anew into the pyramids’ construction and purposes.

MONDAY-FRIDAY, April 10-14, 5:30pm

You Did It to Me: Putting Mercy Into Action

EWTN Marian Father Michael Gaitley teaches about living out Divine Mercy in our daily lives through the spiritual and corporal works of mercy.

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 8pm

Nature: The Hummingbird Effect

PBS This new documentary explores Costa Rican hummingbirds’ outsized role in nature.

SUNDAY, April 16

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN Jesus told St. Faustina, “On that day [the feast of Divine Mercy] the very depths of My tender mercy are open. … The soul that will go to Confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” At 4am is the Holy Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday from the Basilica of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland. At 8am is Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama. At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Mass. At noon is the Marian Fathers’ Divine Mercy Preview Show. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs 1:30am.) At 4pm is the Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville. (Re-airs 7am Monday.) At 6:30pm, tape-delayed, Pope Francis offers the Holy Mass of Divine Mercy Sunday in Rome’s Church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia, the official Sanctuary of Divine Mercy; the Regina Caeli follows.

WEDNESDAY, April 19, 6:30pm

Living Divine Mercy

EWTN In this new episode, Marian Father Chris Alar presents the first of his teachings on the Four Last Things: “Death” (tonight), “Judgment” (April 26), “Heaven” (May 3) and “Hell” (May 10).

THURSDAY, April 20, 10:30am

Holy Mass in Honor of Mother Angelica’s 100th Birthday

EWTN EWTN’s beloved foundress, Mother Angelica, was born Rita Antoinette Rizzo on April 20, 1923, in Canton, Ohio. Birmingham Bishop Steven Raica will celebrate this Mass in Rome’s Church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, April 23, 11pm

The Philosophers’ Bench

EWTN This episode, “The Differences Between Men and Women,” shows that, contrary to today’s lies, men and women have equal dignity but mirror different facets of God. TV-PG.