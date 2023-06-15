Pope Francis to Leave Hospital on Friday

During his stay in the hospital, the Pope has received cards and pictures wishing him a speedy recovery from children receiving treatment for cancer.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said 86-year-old Pope Francis continues to make a normal recovery eight days after he underwent a three-hour surgery to repair an incisional hernia on June 7.

During his last full day of hospitalization on June 15, Pope Francis visited the pediatric oncology ward of Gemelli Hospital, which is next to his own hospital suite.

Pope Francis “touched the pain of these children who carry the suffering of the cross on their shoulders every day, together with their mothers and fathers,” Bruni said.

Francis gave everyone a rosary and a book.

On Wednesday night, Pope Francis had dinner with those assisting his recovery in the hospital, and on Thursday morning, he greeted and thanked the surgical team, nurses, and health care workers involved in his June 7 operation.

Pope Francis also received several guests in his hospital room, including the hospital’s chaplain, Father Nunzio Currao, and Bishop Claudio Giuliodori, the ecclesiastical assistant general at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

He also met the director general of the hospital and representatives of the board of directors, among others.

The Vatican has canceled all of the Pope’s public and private audiences until June 18.