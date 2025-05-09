PHOTOS: Pope Leo XIV Meeting the Last Three Pontiffs

Our current Pope has met the last 3 popes.

Pope Leo XIV had the opportunity to meet three of his predecessors at the helm of the Barque of Peter. The following are some photos of these encounters between former Cardinal Robert Prevost as a young Augustinian religious, prior of the order, and cardinal.

The Augustinian Province of the Midwest in the United States, established under the patronage of Our Mother of Good Counsel, has published several photos of his meetings with St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

A young Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV, met more than once with St. John Paul II. Credit: Courtesy of the Augustinian Midwest Province (USA) Our Mother of Good Counsel

In the first, a young Prevost, vested as a deacon, is seen greeting the Polish pontiff, likely at the conclusion of a liturgical ceremony.

In the second, St. John Paul II appears again with the young Prevost, who is wearing the black habit of the Order of St. Augustine.

St. John Paul II and a young Robert Francis Prevost, wearing the black habit of the Augustinians. Credit: Courtesy of the Augustinian Midwest Province (USA) Our Mother of Good Counsel

He was also wearing the Augustinian habit when his photo was taken during the pontificate of Benedict XVI.

Pope Benedict XVI greets the future Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican Gardens. Credit: Courtesy of the Augustinian Midwest Province (USA). Our Mother of Good Counsel.

Finally, on Sept. 30, 2023, a photo was taken capturing the moment when Pope Francis made him a cardinal.