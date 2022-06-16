Nancy Pelosi, Silent on Pro-Abortion Attacks, Says, ‘I’m a Very Catholic Person, and I Believe in Every Woman’s Right to Make Her Own Decisions’

The U.S. speaker of the House spoke Thursday at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday again invoked her Catholic faith while asserting her pro-abortion stance, but she remained silent on mounting attacks targeting Catholic churches and pro-life pregnancy centers.

“I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions,” the Democrat from California said during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.

The Catholic Church considers abortion — the destruction of a human person — a grave evil.

At the same press conference, Pelosi declined to say whether she agreed with Pope St. John Paul ll and Pope Francis that “abortion is murder.”

“What I agree on is that whatever I believe, agree with the popes on, is not necessarily what public policy should be in the United States as people make their own judgments, honor their own responsibilities, and tend to the needs of their families,” she responded.

Pelosi’s comments came after she was asked, among other things, about Republican claims that Democrats have remained silent about recent attacks by pro-abortion activists targeting churches and pro-life pregnancy centers. Republicans also have accused Democrats of helping to fuel the attacks with pro-abortion rhetoric as the Supreme Court prepares to decide a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

If 23 Planned Parenthood centers were attacked & someone tried to kill a liberal Justice that is all the media and democrats would be talking about



But since it was 23 Pro-Life organizations & a conservative Justice the media & most democrat politicians don’t care — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 15, 2022









In her response, Pelosi said nothing about the attacks.

“A woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility,” Pelosi began. “It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her god.” You can hear her remarks in the video below beginning at the 18:00 mark.





She called “talk of politicizing all of this” “something uniquely American and not right.”

Pelosi also noted that “very Catholic countries” such as Ireland, Italy and Mexico have had legislative initiatives “to expand a woman’s right to choose.”

Only On @EWTNNewsNightly @SpeakerPelosi was asked about the attacks by domestic terrorist group on #ProLife facilities taking place across the nation. The Speaker DID NOT denounce fire bombs or vandalism, instead elaborated on her pro-#abortion agenda, follow @ErikRosalesNews pic.twitter.com/jeupDtt6hk — Erik Rosales (@ErikRosalesNews) June 16, 2022





Over the years, Pelosi has defended abortion multiple times while citing her Catholic faith. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced on May 20 that Pelosi may no longer receive Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Several other archbishops and bishops followed his lead.